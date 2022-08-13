ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colburn, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Wreck on I-90 at Idaho Road causes significant delays

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Colburn, ID
KXLY

Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway and missing boys

HAYDEN, Idaho. – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy. Deputies say Micah Matlock and Ryder Matlock left their residence in Hayden on Sunday around 2 p.m. and haven’t been seen since. According to deputies, the two hang out at places like Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation

POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available.   This...
POST FALLS, ID
#Schweitzer Mountain
KREM2

$40 million to go to Kootenai Health expansion

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A $40 million expansion project that includes the Kootenai Health Heart Center, operating rooms and Kootenai Outpatient Surgery is moving ahead at Kootenai Health, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It will add 37,000 square feet to the heart center, nine new patient...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Analyzing Thursday’s severe weather

SPOKANE, Wash.– A severe thunderstorm carved a long path of destruction on Thursday afternoon that won’t be soon forgotten by those who experienced it firsthand. This storm caused severe damage in the town of Rockford, Washington and hail bigger than the size of golf balls in Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, East Farms, and Hauser. Power outages and down trees were...
ROCKFORD, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane Valley awarded $33 million for Pines Road construction project

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Spokane Valley $21,689,221 for the construction of the Pines Road/BNSF Grade Separation Project. The city also received two additional funding awards, including $5 million from the Senate Appropriations bill, and more than $6 million from the Spokane Regional Transportation Council. “The City is thrilled to share this...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Four teenagers injured in crash near Oldtown

OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonner County on Thursday around 10:26 a.m. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old man, was traveling southbound on SH-41 when the SUV left the roadway off the west shoulder. The car then re-entered the roadway, lost control, overturned and went back off the west shoulder.
OLDTOWN, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

New Dollar General location in Sagle

SAGLE – A new Dollar General location has opened in the community. Located at 78 Sagle Road, the business opened earlier this month. . To mark the occasion the company plans to host a grand opening community celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Dollar General expanded into...
SAGLE, ID

