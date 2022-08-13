Read full article on original website
Related
Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
KHQ Right Now
Wreck on I-90 at Idaho Road causes significant delays
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has...
Barker Road construction pushing traffic into neighborhoods
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The construction of a new roundabout on Barker road is forcing drivers to find alternate routes to their destinations. Many drivers are now utilizing nearby neighborhoods as Barker remains closed; bringing an influx of traffic and constant noise to subdivisions. “The noise is unbelievable,” said...
Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – If you commute on I-90 between Spokane Valley and Stateline, you’ll need to leave a bit earlier this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation will continue construction of the new Kramer Parkway undercrossing on Tuesday. The I-90 eastbound Greenacres on-ramp will be closed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘I think it’s completely pointless’: WSDOT to add new roundabout to busy intersection in Loon Lake
SPOKANE, Wash, — A big change is coming to the busy intersection at Highway 395 and 292 in Loon Lake. The Washington Department of Transportation says it wants to improve traffic flow and increase safety. The intersection has seen a handful of crashes over the last couple of years.
KXLY
Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway and missing boys
HAYDEN, Idaho. – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy. Deputies say Micah Matlock and Ryder Matlock left their residence in Hayden on Sunday around 2 p.m. and haven’t been seen since. According to deputies, the two hang out at places like Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Air 4 Adventure: Clark Fork Delta on Lake Pend Oreille
LAKE PEND OREILLE, ID. — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has restored the Clark Fork Delta on Lake Pend Oreille, and it is now ready for you to hike or kayak!. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take you to Clark Fork, Idaho, for a bird’s eye view of the adventure spot.
$40 million to go to Kootenai Health expansion
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A $40 million expansion project that includes the Kootenai Health Heart Center, operating rooms and Kootenai Outpatient Surgery is moving ahead at Kootenai Health, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It will add 37,000 square feet to the heart center, nine new patient...
‘Came out of nowhere’: Hail storm leaves cars, homes damaged in Liberty Lake
People reported seeing hail the size of golf balls, and some as solid as ice.
Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It’s devastating’: Rockford farmer sees severe crop damage due to hail storm
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Last week, the city of Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail through the region. This unusual hail storm left severe damage to homes and properties. Located around 15 miles outside of Spokane Valley, the hail storm caused significant crop damage for wheat farmers. It’s causing a delay to their normal harvesting schedule.
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
Analyzing Thursday’s severe weather
SPOKANE, Wash.– A severe thunderstorm carved a long path of destruction on Thursday afternoon that won’t be soon forgotten by those who experienced it firsthand. This storm caused severe damage in the town of Rockford, Washington and hail bigger than the size of golf balls in Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, East Farms, and Hauser. Power outages and down trees were...
ifiberone.com
Local man allegedly involved with supremacist group found in U-Haul with plans to ruin pride event pleads ‘not guilty’
ELLENSBURG - A 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to show up to a pride event in riot gear pled in court on Monday. According to the Spokesman Review, Spencer Thomas Simpson and three other members of the organization known...
FOX 28 Spokane
Liberty Lake police say missing 16-year-old girl has been found
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Liberty Lake police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in the Legacy Ridge area. Lily M. Fedak is 5’3″, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top. Her last...
City of Spokane Valley awarded $33 million for Pines Road construction project
SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Spokane Valley $21,689,221 for the construction of the Pines Road/BNSF Grade Separation Project. The city also received two additional funding awards, including $5 million from the Senate Appropriations bill, and more than $6 million from the Spokane Regional Transportation Council. “The City is thrilled to share this...
KXLY
Four teenagers injured in crash near Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Bonner County on Thursday around 10:26 a.m. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old man, was traveling southbound on SH-41 when the SUV left the roadway off the west shoulder. The car then re-entered the roadway, lost control, overturned and went back off the west shoulder.
Bonner County Daily Bee
New Dollar General location in Sagle
SAGLE – A new Dollar General location has opened in the community. Located at 78 Sagle Road, the business opened earlier this month. . To mark the occasion the company plans to host a grand opening community celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Dollar General expanded into...
Comments / 0