Rocky River, OH

Morning Journal

Vermilion volleyball: Sailors look to keep winning culture afloat in 2022

In two years, Vermilion coach Kara Coffman and the Sailors took the program from a middle-of-the-pack Sandusky Bay Conference team to a Division II regional finalist. Following their 26-1 elite-eight run from 2021, Vermilion is hungry to get back to regional competition. “I feel like we have been working really...
VERMILION, OH
Morning Journal

Avon Lake’s defense plans to anchor down in 2022

Avon Lake is heading into 2022 with a new mindset. After starting its 2021 season 4-0 and defeating their rival Avon for the first time since 2018, the Shoreman let their guard down against Berea-Midpark and Midview and were handed two SWC losses. “We are going to put our guys...
AVON LAKE, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Guardians To Promote Curry On Monday To Make His MLB Debut Against Tigers

The Cleveland Guardians will promote 24-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Xzavion Curry from Triple-A Columbus on Monday to start game two of the doubleheader at home against Detroit. Curry made his pro-debut in 2021 despite being drafted in the 7th Round out of Georgia Tech in 2019. Shoulder inflammation kept him...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville Corn Festival returns this weekend

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Corn Festival is taking place this weekend on Bainbridge Road between SR-83 and Root Road. The annual festival, which has been taking place since 1975 as the U.S. bicentennial, offers free admission, entertainment and parking. It’s a “corntastic venue that is fun...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
ideastream.org

Get to know Veranda L'Ni and fellow Cleveland drag queens and kings

“Drag is one of the most creative art forms in the world," according to Cleveland drag performer Veranda L'Ni. "First off, makeup. I mean, we have a blank slate with our face to create whatever look that we're trying to go for, whether it's a character, whether it's something theme specific. It allows us to be that creative," she said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Recipe Box: Caprese Zucchini Boat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Caprese Zucchini Boat is a great summertime recipe that uses fresh zucchini and cherry tomatoes. This recipe is a perfect light meal or also works as a delicious summer side dish. Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Markets and is passionate about creating healthy and delicious recipes with fresh produce. Meghan showed Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick how easy it is to make Caprese Zucchini Boats.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Drivers who illegally pass stopped North Ridgeville school bus could now be fined $1,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville council members approved an ordinance that increases the maximum penalty for anyone who illegally passes a stopped school bus. According to the legislation, which was passed during Monday night’s council meeting, a driver who is caught passing a stopped school bus that is picking up or dropping off children would be fined a minimum of $350 and a maximum of $1,000.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert

Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say

BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
BREWSTER, OH
Detroit News

Couple went for a whirl on Cedar Point ride; witnesses weren't amused

Cedar Point visitors found more than the attractions they paid for on one of the Ohio amusement park's popular rides last weekend. So did two other customers on the Giant Wheel: police say they were arrested for having sex on it. Sandusky officers were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to...
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
SOLON, OH

