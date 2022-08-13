Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Vermilion volleyball: Sailors look to keep winning culture afloat in 2022
In two years, Vermilion coach Kara Coffman and the Sailors took the program from a middle-of-the-pack Sandusky Bay Conference team to a Division II regional finalist. Following their 26-1 elite-eight run from 2021, Vermilion is hungry to get back to regional competition. “I feel like we have been working really...
Morning Journal
Avon Lake’s defense plans to anchor down in 2022
Avon Lake is heading into 2022 with a new mindset. After starting its 2021 season 4-0 and defeating their rival Avon for the first time since 2018, the Shoreman let their guard down against Berea-Midpark and Midview and were handed two SWC losses. “We are going to put our guys...
Raleigh News & Observer
Guardians To Promote Curry On Monday To Make His MLB Debut Against Tigers
The Cleveland Guardians will promote 24-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Xzavion Curry from Triple-A Columbus on Monday to start game two of the doubleheader at home against Detroit. Curry made his pro-debut in 2021 despite being drafted in the 7th Round out of Georgia Tech in 2019. Shoulder inflammation kept him...
Clap, cheer and whistle, as this news is all good: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- There is very real suffering and trouble in this world and in every community that I know of. At the same time, it is important to note the moments when the sun breaks through the clouds and people meet -- and exceed -- our expectations. Some do so instinctively and others with great effort.
Jenks 1929 building in Cuyahoga Falls bursting at the seams with creativity (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- How much creative energy can one building hold?. Michael Owen and his wife Jodie Oates Owen, owners of the repurposed Jenks 1929 building in Cuyahoga Falls, are determined to find out. Since opening in November 2020, they have filled the space at 1884 Front Street with unique...
Cleveland Scene
Ken Bagnis, Former Singer for Cleveland Rock Band Pretty Vacant, To Release New Novel
An accomplished musician and practicing psychotherapist, Ken Bagnis, who fronted the Cleveland band Pretty Vacant, has played in rock bands since his early youth. Now the director of treatment for the Anne Sippi Clinic, Bagnis treats people with histories of severe and persistent mental illness symptoms. Following up his critically...
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville Corn Festival returns this weekend
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Corn Festival is taking place this weekend on Bainbridge Road between SR-83 and Root Road. The annual festival, which has been taking place since 1975 as the U.S. bicentennial, offers free admission, entertainment and parking. It’s a “corntastic venue that is fun...
ideastream.org
Get to know Veranda L'Ni and fellow Cleveland drag queens and kings
“Drag is one of the most creative art forms in the world," according to Cleveland drag performer Veranda L'Ni. "First off, makeup. I mean, we have a blank slate with our face to create whatever look that we're trying to go for, whether it's a character, whether it's something theme specific. It allows us to be that creative," she said.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox Recipe Box: Caprese Zucchini Boat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Caprese Zucchini Boat is a great summertime recipe that uses fresh zucchini and cherry tomatoes. This recipe is a perfect light meal or also works as a delicious summer side dish. Meghan Sedivy is a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Markets and is passionate about creating healthy and delicious recipes with fresh produce. Meghan showed Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick how easy it is to make Caprese Zucchini Boats.
Red-tailed hawk survives harrowing rescue
A red-tailed hawk that was trapped in a dead tree for several days in a Medina neighborhood has been rescued.
cleveland19.com
Drivers who illegally pass stopped North Ridgeville school bus could now be fined $1,000
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville council members approved an ordinance that increases the maximum penalty for anyone who illegally passes a stopped school bus. According to the legislation, which was passed during Monday night’s council meeting, a driver who is caught passing a stopped school bus that is picking up or dropping off children would be fined a minimum of $350 and a maximum of $1,000.
Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert
Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
cleverock.com
Machine Gun Kelly l Cleveland, OH | First Energy Stadium | 08.13.22
Machine Gun Kelly concert photos from Cleveland, OH’s First Energy Stadium on August 13, 2022. Photos © Delaney Canfield / CleveRock.com.
Latest La Nina forecast shows a wetter winter for Northeast Ohio
According to the NOAA, an uncommon third La Nina winter is expected across the United States. For Cleveland, that will likely mean above-average precipitation for the winter months.
Tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms
A rinse and repeat of the forecast tomorrow as scattered afternoon showers develop with the chance for a few thunderstorms as the pattern stays stagnant.
Non-toxic vegetable oil accidentally released into Grand River in Painesville
A white substance was seen floating on the top of the Grand River in Painesville on Saturday, which has been determined to be a non-toxic vegetable oil product, Fairport Harbor Fire Department said.
Kangaroo on the loose in northeastern Ohio, police say
BREWSTER, Ohio — A kangaroo is on the loose in northeastern Ohio, perplexing police as they attempt to corral a marsupial that has been hopping away from authorities since Thursday. According to the Brewster Police Department, a resident reported they had spotted a baby kangaroo at about 9:30 a.m....
Detroit News
Couple went for a whirl on Cedar Point ride; witnesses weren't amused
Cedar Point visitors found more than the attractions they paid for on one of the Ohio amusement park's popular rides last weekend. So did two other customers on the Giant Wheel: police say they were arrested for having sex on it. Sandusky officers were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to...
Driver runs over, kills toddler in church parking lot
According to police, a 3-year-old girl ran into the parking lot in the 1100 block of Palmetto Avenue and was struck by an SUV. The incident took place Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m.
Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
