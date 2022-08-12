ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FINAL SCORE: Cardinals beat down Bengals 36-23 in preseason opener

By Jess Root
The Arizona Cardinals picked up a nice win to kick off the preseason. Quarterback Trace McSorley, making the start, led them to three first-half touchdowns and four first-half scores and the Cardinals beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals 36-23 Friday night at Paycor Stadium.

Young players stood out and the offense and defense both looked good.

How did things go down? Read on.

The offensive starting lineup

QB: Trace McSorley

RB: Eno Benjamin

WR: Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch

TE: Stephen Anderson, Deon Yelder

OL (LT-RT): Josh Jones, Danny Isidora, Sean Harlow, Will Hernandez, Josh Miles

WR3: Andre Baccellia

Cardinals 6, Bengals 0

The Cardinals get on the board first with a nice drive. Trace McSorley completes a pass to Andy Isabella and scrambles for a first down. Isabella draws a 40-yard pass interference to move the ball down the field and McSorley throws a three-yard touchdown pass to Andre Baccellia.

The bad? Kicker Matt Prater misses the extra point.

Starting defense

DL: Leki Fotu, Jonathan Ledbetter, Rashard Lawrence

OLB: Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje

ILB: Zaven Collins, Zeke Turner

CB: Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton

S: James Wiggins, Charles Washington

Nickel CB: Jace Whittaker

Cardinals 9, Bengals 0

After forcing a punt on their first defensive series, which included a sack by second-year linebacker Victor Dimukeje, the Cardinals get a field goal from Matt Prater after their drive stalls in the red zone.

Greg Dortch has a 30-yard grab and Jonathan Ward adds a 12-yard run and 21-yard reception.

McSorley is almost picked off in the end zone but undrafted rookie tight end Chris Pierce breaks up the pass to set up the field goal.

Cardinals 9, Bengals 3

The Cardinals gave up a big pass play but held the Bengals to a field goal.

Michael Dogbe had pressure on quarterback Jake Browning, but brown got the ball off and completed a 36-yard pass to Kendric Pryor to get into the red zone.

The Bengals were flagged twice for holding, once negating a touchdown, and they settled on a field goal.

WR Andre Baccellia hurt

The Cardinals might have their first significant injury. Before having to punt for the first time, on an incomplete pass down the field intended for Andy Isabella, receiver Andre Baccellia had to be helped off the field.

It appeared it could be a leg or knee injury and he had to be carried off the field.

Baccellia, a small, speedy wideout, spent last season on the practice squad.

Update: It is an ankle injury for Baccellia.

Cardinals 9, Bengals 6

Evan McPherson shows off his leg with a 58-yard field goal to cut the Cardinals’ lead to three.

Rookie cornerback Christian Matthew had some nice coverage on a throw down the field that was not completed.

Bengals Brandon Allen evaluated for concussion

Allen came out of the game earlier than expected. It was because he was evaluated for a concussion.

Cardinals 16, Bengals 6

The Bengals turn the ball over on a botched snap. Linebacker Joe Walker recovers and the Cardinals only need three plays to get into the end zone. Jonathan Ward bangs in a one-yard touchdown run after he had a five-yard reception and Victor Bolden had a 15-yarder.

This time, Prater makes the extra point.

Cardinals 16, Bengals 9

Evan McPherson is locked in for the preseason opener. He nails a 56-yarder on the Bengals’ next drive.

Cardinals 23, Bengals 9

Trace McSorley leads the Cardinals to a third first-half touchdown, using his feet and his arm. He scrambles away from pressure and throws a dot to Andy Isabella for 36 yards and he scrambles down to the one-yard line. Jonathan Ward gets his second one-yard touchdown of the half.

Cardinals 29, Bengals 9

The Cardinals are pouring it on. After forcing a 3-and-out, Greg Dortch returns the punt 55 yards to the Cincinnati 25. Rookie running back Keaontay Ingram has a couple of carries and undrafted quarterback Jarrett Guarantano throws a five-yard touchdown pass to undrafted rookie receiver Jontre Kirklin. Prater misses his second extra point of the game.

Cardinals 36, Bengals 16

The Bengals finally got into the end zone in the fourth quarter with a one-yard run. The Arizona defense almost makes a goalline stand. They get the touchdown after the Cardinals go three-and-out in the first series that quarterback Kyler Murray calls plays.

Cardinals 36, Bengals 23

Pryor made more plays. He nabs a one-handed grab and makes a fourth-down catch for a touchdown after the Cardinals go three-and-out on a second consecutive series with Murray calling plays.

Comments / 0

 

