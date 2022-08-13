Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party
ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
WSLS
New office space offered to entrepreneurs in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Roanoke business is providing much-needed, affordable office solutions to local entrepreneurs. City leaders held a ribbon cutting for “The Williamson Coworking Space” on Tuesday. There are rentals for five private offices, seven open-air desk “hotels,” along with a conference room available by...
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
WSLS
Roanoke families take one last dive at Washington Park Pool
ROANOKE, Va. – After 50 years of cannonballs, Roanoke took a final splash at the Washington Park Pool on Sunday. The pool will be demolished to make way for a brand new one, but Roanoke threw a party before the renovation project gets underway. As a DJ blasted tunes,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynchburg organizations offer free haircuts, back-to-school fun for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Sunday, Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe joined forces with the 434 Saintz football team to put on a back-to-school bash that offered free haircuts and braiding — not to mention plenty of fun activities — for kids in the Lynchburg community. The co-founder of Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe, Ted […]
WSLS
90 wheelchairs donated to Salem VA Medical Center
SALEM, Va. – A local group is addressing the critical need for wheelchairs at the Salem VA Medical Center. From October to December of last year, the Knights of Columbus Council collected over 16 thousand dollars in donations from people across Southwest Virginia. And with that money, they purchase...
WSLS
All rescued beagles at Lynchburg Humane Society find forever homes
LYNCHBURG, Va. – We have an exciting update for you!. Remember the 21 beagles that the Lynchburg Humane Society rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in early August?. Well, the little guys have all found their forever homes, the nonprofit announced in a Facebook post. “We’ve been absolutely blown...
WSLS
Lynchburg’s ‘Men2School’ shows support, encouragement on LCS’s first day of school
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The moment Lynchburg City students stepped off the school bus Tuesday morning, they faced their first test of the 2022-2023 academic year – navigating through a sea of support. A group called “Men2School” is made up of church members, fraternities, and other organizations with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
WSLS
Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
wfxrtv.com
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV) partnered up with students from the Giles County Technical Center in order to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
WSLS
Poor Mountain preserve expands to protect habitat, viewshed, water quality
RICHMOND, Va. – The Poor Mountain preserve has expanded, thanks to a grant from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation. On Monday, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that the Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve has expanded over more than 78 acres. Officials said that the expansion is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Linkous Auction Group in Christiansburg, Va specializes in firearms. That’s how, owner, Taylor Linkous knew he had something special when selling an 1847 Colt Walker revolver in a recent auction. The gun sold to someone in Texas for over $250,000. ”There’s less than 35 known...
WSLS
Keep these things in mind if you’re posting back-to-school photos
ROANOKE, Va. – Parents, you may be eager to post photos of your children heading back to school, but be careful – that could turn into a hotbed for hackers. It’s common for parents to take pictures of their kids holding signs that reveal their names, ages, and schools, but a Roanoke cybersecurity expert said local predators could use that information to target children in person.
WSLS
Older dogs can learn new tricks, and Merlot is proof
ROANOKE, Va. – If you need a new walking buddy that doubles as a picture-perfect, bone-carrying hunk of love, Merlot is your guy. At 8 years old, Merlot is proof that older dogs can still learn new tricks. Roanoke Valley SPCA staff said that recently, Merlot has made great...
WSLS
Virginia Tech YMCA Encourages sustainability during move-in
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Campus is buzzing at Virginia Tech as thousands of students make their way to Blacksburg to start their college journey. Gloomy skies and clouds overhead didn’t stop students as move-in week kicked off Monday. “I got put on waitlist and was kinda sad,” incoming freshman...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
wfxrtv.com
Dr. Morrow shares COVID, public health update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) — Dr. Cynthia Morrow — provided the latest details about the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other public health topics. The RCAHD shared their latest data on Tuesday, Aug....
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
WSLS
Finley needs a lot of cuddle room after playing all day long
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This guy needs a lot of room when it comes to cuddling after playtime. Meet Finley, a seven-year-old dog that weighs in at 85 pounds according to the Lynchburg Humane Society website. Finley’s a potty-trained pro, full of energy, and would love to meet you –...
Comments / 0