ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party

ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New office space offered to entrepreneurs in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Roanoke business is providing much-needed, affordable office solutions to local entrepreneurs. City leaders held a ribbon cutting for “The Williamson Coworking Space” on Tuesday. There are rentals for five private offices, seven open-air desk “hotels,” along with a conference room available by...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke families take one last dive at Washington Park Pool

ROANOKE, Va. – After 50 years of cannonballs, Roanoke took a final splash at the Washington Park Pool on Sunday. The pool will be demolished to make way for a brand new one, but Roanoke threw a party before the renovation project gets underway. As a DJ blasted tunes,...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
City
Community, VA
WSLS

90 wheelchairs donated to Salem VA Medical Center

SALEM, Va. – A local group is addressing the critical need for wheelchairs at the Salem VA Medical Center. From October to December of last year, the Knights of Columbus Council collected over 16 thousand dollars in donations from people across Southwest Virginia. And with that money, they purchase...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

All rescued beagles at Lynchburg Humane Society find forever homes

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We have an exciting update for you!. Remember the 21 beagles that the Lynchburg Humane Society rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in early August?. Well, the little guys have all found their forever homes, the nonprofit announced in a Facebook post. “We’ve been absolutely blown...
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ideal Cabinets
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Poor Mountain preserve expands to protect habitat, viewshed, water quality

RICHMOND, Va. – The Poor Mountain preserve has expanded, thanks to a grant from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation. On Monday, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that the Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve has expanded over more than 78 acres. Officials said that the expansion is...
SALEM, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Linkous Auction Group in Christiansburg, Va specializes in firearms. That’s how, owner, Taylor Linkous knew he had something special when selling an 1847 Colt Walker revolver in a recent auction. The gun sold to someone in Texas for over $250,000. ”There’s less than 35 known...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Keep these things in mind if you’re posting back-to-school photos

ROANOKE, Va. – Parents, you may be eager to post photos of your children heading back to school, but be careful – that could turn into a hotbed for hackers. It’s common for parents to take pictures of their kids holding signs that reveal their names, ages, and schools, but a Roanoke cybersecurity expert said local predators could use that information to target children in person.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Older dogs can learn new tricks, and Merlot is proof

ROANOKE, Va. – If you need a new walking buddy that doubles as a picture-perfect, bone-carrying hunk of love, Merlot is your guy. At 8 years old, Merlot is proof that older dogs can still learn new tricks. Roanoke Valley SPCA staff said that recently, Merlot has made great...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech YMCA Encourages sustainability during move-in

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Campus is buzzing at Virginia Tech as thousands of students make their way to Blacksburg to start their college journey. Gloomy skies and clouds overhead didn’t stop students as move-in week kicked off Monday. “I got put on waitlist and was kinda sad,” incoming freshman...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale

Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
WSLS

Finley needs a lot of cuddle room after playing all day long

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This guy needs a lot of room when it comes to cuddling after playtime. Meet Finley, a seven-year-old dog that weighs in at 85 pounds according to the Lynchburg Humane Society website. Finley’s a potty-trained pro, full of energy, and would love to meet you –...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy