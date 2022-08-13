Read full article on original website
KUTV
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
KUTV
Six Latter-day Saint churches vandalized in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy Police Department are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the department said they got reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said in all, six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism,...
KUTV
Senior fitness class transforms into full-on dance group, The Raisinets
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Staying active and social is key to good health for people as they age -- and a group of residents at a Utah senior living center are taking the concept to the next level. It started as a senior fitness class at The Lodge...
KUTV
GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
KUTV
Court docs: Members of 'Kingston polygamist family' involved in Sandy hate crimes
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — New charging documents are shedding light on the people accused of committing hate crimes in Sandy, and one activist believes their involvement is no coincidence. As KUTV 2News has previously reported, a young gay couple was harassed, punched, and called homophobic slurs on July 30....
KUTV
Concerns raised that students' walk to school goes through SLC homeless encampments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Community members voiced concerns about the route students take to school, which passes by homeless camps in Salt Lake City. The Jordan River Trail between 500 North and 700 North is currently a hot spot for numerous homeless camps on both sides of the river.
KUTV
Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site
What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
KUTV
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, age 2, was left outside...
KUTV
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
KUTV
Sister of South Salt Lake homicide suspect arrested accused of giving police false info
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An additional family member of three fugitive homicide suspects was arrested after police say she purposefully made false statements to obstruct the investigation. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail and charged with obstruction of justice on Aug....
KUTV
Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found, returned home safely
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Police said Ethan was found safely and has since returned home. (ORIGINAL STORY): Ogden police are asking for tips from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Ethan Vandam ran away from his residence in the area of 100...
KUTV
Suspect in Heber City murder found dead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in the murder of a Heber City woman in July has been found dead, according to police. In a statement issued Aug. 16, the Heber City Police Department said the body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in an Oregon state park on Monday.
KUTV
Snow Canyon Little League set to represent Utah at Little League World Series
(KUTV) - For the first time in history, there will be a team from Utah at this year's Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. The Snow Canyon Little League U12 All Stars punched their ticket after beating Paseo Verde from Nevada 7-3 in the Mountain Regional championship on Friday to become the first time in the state of Utah to ever make it to Williamsport. The Little League World Series will have 20 teams from across the globe, competing for the title August 17-28.
KUTV
Herriman woman wanted accused of threatening own child, slashing ex-boyfriend's tires
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Utah County deputies are looking for a woman who they say threatened her own child, slashed a man's tires, and keyed his car. 21-year-old Madeline Lopez of Herriman is also suspected of using some type of electronic incapacitation device (EID) to shock her ex-boyfriend's door handle at his apartment.
KUTV
GALLERY: Weekend storms bring color to Utah skies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After the heavy rain and flood warnings, wet weather led to some beautiful rainbows and sunsets across Utah. Roads around the state were impacted as rain came down, with some temporarily closed due to debris. Transportation officials reminded drivers not to drive over flooded roadways.
KUTV
Number of homes for sale reaches normal levels as price growth slows
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The supply of houses for sale in Utah is officially “back to normal,” the chief economist for the Salt Lake Board of Realtors told KUTV 2News. Dejan Eskic, who also studies the housing market as a senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said higher mortgage interest rates have led to more inventory on the market. As of Monday, there were nearly 10,000 homes for sale statewide – an increase of 140 percent from a year ago.
KUTV
OICI Protocol activated after man taken into custody dies at hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have activated the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol after they said a man died after he was taken into custody. They said the man was taken into custody near 350 West and 700 South before he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he died.
KUTV
Family member of Heber murder victim speaks out after suspect's body found
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A family member of a Heber murder victim is speaking out after the suspect's body was discovered. Heber police said the body of suspected killer, Michael Asman, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun nearby in Oregon on Monday.
KUTV
20-year-old construction worker seriously burned in Salt Lake City trailer fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A construction worker was seriously burned in a Salt Lake City trailer fire on Tuesday. Officials said the incident happened near 669 South 18th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. According to the initial information released, the victim was a 20-year-old male who was refueling equipment...
KUTV
Video released of burglary suspect wanted in Weber County
PLAIN CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect who broke into a business and caused thousands of dollars in damage is now wanted in Weber County. Officials with Weber County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. an individual forced entry into the Plain City Office building. They...
