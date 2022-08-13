(KUTV) - For the first time in history, there will be a team from Utah at this year's Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. The Snow Canyon Little League U12 All Stars punched their ticket after beating Paseo Verde from Nevada 7-3 in the Mountain Regional championship on Friday to become the first time in the state of Utah to ever make it to Williamsport. The Little League World Series will have 20 teams from across the globe, competing for the title August 17-28.

