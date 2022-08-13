ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Six Latter-day Saint churches vandalized in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy Police Department are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the department said they got reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said in all, six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism,...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
DRAPER, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
KUTV

Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site

What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
UTAH STATE
Jesus Christ
KUTV

Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found, returned home safely

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Police said Ethan was found safely and has since returned home. (ORIGINAL STORY): Ogden police are asking for tips from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Ethan Vandam ran away from his residence in the area of 100...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Suspect in Heber City murder found dead

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in the murder of a Heber City woman in July has been found dead, according to police. In a statement issued Aug. 16, the Heber City Police Department said the body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in an Oregon state park on Monday.
HEBER CITY, UT
KUTV

Snow Canyon Little League set to represent Utah at Little League World Series

(KUTV) - For the first time in history, there will be a team from Utah at this year's Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. The Snow Canyon Little League U12 All Stars punched their ticket after beating Paseo Verde from Nevada 7-3 in the Mountain Regional championship on Friday to become the first time in the state of Utah to ever make it to Williamsport. The Little League World Series will have 20 teams from across the globe, competing for the title August 17-28.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
KUTV

GALLERY: Weekend storms bring color to Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After the heavy rain and flood warnings, wet weather led to some beautiful rainbows and sunsets across Utah. Roads around the state were impacted as rain came down, with some temporarily closed due to debris. Transportation officials reminded drivers not to drive over flooded roadways.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Number of homes for sale reaches normal levels as price growth slows

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The supply of houses for sale in Utah is officially “back to normal,” the chief economist for the Salt Lake Board of Realtors told KUTV 2News. Dejan Eskic, who also studies the housing market as a senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said higher mortgage interest rates have led to more inventory on the market. As of Monday, there were nearly 10,000 homes for sale statewide – an increase of 140 percent from a year ago.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Video released of burglary suspect wanted in Weber County

PLAIN CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect who broke into a business and caused thousands of dollars in damage is now wanted in Weber County. Officials with Weber County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. an individual forced entry into the Plain City Office building. They...
WEBER COUNTY, UT

