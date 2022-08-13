ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New office space offered to entrepreneurs in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Roanoke business is providing much-needed, affordable office solutions to local entrepreneurs. City leaders held a ribbon cutting for “The Williamson Coworking Space” on Tuesday. There are rentals for five private offices, seven open-air desk “hotels,” along with a conference room available by...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 housing waitlist reopens for Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Section 8 housing waitlist opened back up to the public Monday. The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is expecting to receive 5,000 applications before the waitlist closes Friday. The authority received more than 500 applications in the first two hours the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke families take one last dive at Washington Park Pool

ROANOKE, Va. – After 50 years of cannonballs, Roanoke took a final splash at the Washington Park Pool on Sunday. The pool will be demolished to make way for a brand new one, but Roanoke threw a party before the renovation project gets underway. As a DJ blasted tunes,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, near exit ramp on US-220

— UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says that the Franklin Road exit off Route 220 will be closed until further notice due to the discovery of skeletal remains in the area. Authorities say the department’s forensics unit is at the scene, along with the medical examiner’s office....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fazoli’s opens in Pulaski County

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to get your quick service Italian food in Pulaski County. Fazoli’s is now open for business. It offers many Italian favorites through a walk up and drive through model. The Dublin location is the first in southwest Virginia and the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
David Bustamante
WSLS

Blacksburg announces $4M for affordable housing

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In June, Blacksburg began to push for more affordable housing, and it didn’t stop there. On Monday, the Town of Blacksburg announced the Affordable Housing Development Fund to combat the growing deficit of all housing types, especially those available to low to moderate-income households. Using...
WSLS

90 wheelchairs donated to Salem VA Medical Center

SALEM, Va. – A local group is addressing the critical need for wheelchairs at the Salem VA Medical Center. From October to December of last year, the Knights of Columbus Council collected over 16 thousand dollars in donations from people across Southwest Virginia. And with that money, they purchase...
SALEM, VA
#Vouchers#Public Housing#Section 8
WSLS

Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party

ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham to demolish two buildings

Two structures that have been considered unsafe and derelict are going to be coming down after a unanimous vote during the Chatham Town Council meeting Monday night. These two structures, 137 Clement and 207 Collie Streets, were inspected by the Town and Pittsylvania County a few years ago and were determined to be unsafe.
CHATHAM, VA
WFXR

Delays expected due to Route 58 East resurfacing in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Beginning Tuesday morning, Danville motorists may run into delays as a multi-day resurfacing project takes place along Route 58. According to the City of Danville, the street resurfacing will get underway on Tuesday, Aug. 16 along a one-mile segment of Route 58 East, starting about half a mile west of Vandola […]
DANVILLE, VA
ems1.com

Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Poor Mountain preserve expands to protect habitat, viewshed, water quality

RICHMOND, Va. – The Poor Mountain preserve has expanded, thanks to a grant from the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation. On Monday, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that the Poor Mountain Natural Area Preserve has expanded over more than 78 acres. Officials said that the expansion is...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg auction company sells ‘holy grail’ of firearms

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Linkous Auction Group in Christiansburg, Va specializes in firearms. That’s how, owner, Taylor Linkous knew he had something special when selling an 1847 Colt Walker revolver in a recent auction. The gun sold to someone in Texas for over $250,000. ”There’s less than 35 known...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Human remains discovered near US-220N exit in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:22 P.M.:. Skeletal remains were discovered near an exit ramp off of US-220 North in Roanoke, according to police. Police said the northbound Franklin Road exit ramp off of US-220 is closed due to the forensics investigation but should be clear soon. The RPD...
ROANOKE, VA

