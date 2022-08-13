ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

17-year-old goes to hospital after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a 17-year-old male went to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. He was one of at least three people shot in the city overnight. Police announced the news about the 17-year-old at 12:37 a.m. and said his injury wasn’t...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation. Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate …. Virginia Beach City Council discuss proposals for …. Hampton readies for first season in CAA. FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son comes home

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community. Suffolk Electoral Board meets on alleged forged petition …. Suspect in toddler’s shooting death said it was accidental, …. Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Dave Patenaude
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported …. Judge says ex-investigator who looked into Virginia …. Portsmouth police investigating shootings on Berkley …. Man seriously hurt in shooting on Broad St. in Portsmouth. Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war. Empowerment Wellness:...
NORFOLK, VA
cbs17

Family, friends search for missing Virginia teen Kadence Morrell

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her. They searched in the Lafayette neighborhood, not far from where she was reported missing earlier this month. Kadence was last seen on August 3 around her...
WAVY News 10

Body found in Elizabeth River in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man’s body was found floating in a branch of the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake on Monday morning. Chesapeake Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski says officers were dispatched around 10:18 a.m. to the 3800 block of Whites Landing for the report of a body floating behind some homes in the area.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Chesapeake man with dementia found dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man with dementia reported missing back in April was found dead, Chesapeake police say. Leo Kosinski with Chesapeake PD says Walter Agee’s van was found on August 6, deep in roadside bushes and foliage near the intersection of I-464 and Poindexter Street. The medical examiner was able to determine the […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Two people shot in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday morning. According to police, both incidents happened at 12:36 a.m. At this time, they haven't confirmed whether or not the two shootings are connected. At that time, a 17-year-old walked into a hospital with...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

