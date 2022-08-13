Read full article on original website
What opposing coaches are saying about Jaren Hall, Jaxson Dart and Logan Bonner
On Saturday, a piece by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was published in which he asked opposing coaches about 42 of the top quarterbacks in college football. Three of the 42 have direct ties to the state of Utah — BYU’s Jaren Hall (who prepped at Maple Mountain High), Utah State’s Logan Bonner and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, who prepped at Roy and Corner Canyon high schools.
What can fans expect from Zach Wilson when he returns from injury?
The narrative for Zach Wilson’s sophomore season took a turn last Friday, when the New York Jets starting quarterback left the team’s preseason opener with a knee injury. While it wasn’t a season-ending injury, it could have an impact on his development, and there are still questions when the former BYU QB will return to the field.
BYU football: Will tight ends Isaac Rex and Dallin Holker play in the season-opener at South Florida?
Tight end Isaac Rex was disappointed after BYU’s preseason training camp practice on Tuesday, and it had nothing to do with his still-sore right ankle or the fact that the Cougars are ranked just No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. On the former, Rex says it...
Zach Wilson’s knee surgery ‘deemed a success’, per report. What does it mean for his return?
The report on Zach Wilson’s arthroscopic surgery performed Tuesday is a good one. The procedure “was deemed a success,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini first reported Tuesday, after the New York Jets quarterback flew to Los Angeles for the surgery. “There were no surprises from the original diagnosis,”...
Where do Utah and BYU land in ESPN’s preseason college football power rankings?
It’s a busy time for rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season — on Monday, the preseason Associated Press poll was released, one week after the preseason USA Today coaches poll came out. On Tuesday, another major ranking was unveiled: ESPN’s preseason power rankings. For Utah...
Will BYU’s own cast of superheroes deliver Hollywood ending to independence?
It takes an intriguing plot and a cast of endearing characters to pull off a blockbuster at the movies and on the football field. Special effects can help, but they can’t make up for an absence of the first two. BYU believes it has all three — a challenging schedule for its final year as an independent and a veteran roster — including players capable of having a special effect on the outcome.
Who are the biggest underachievers in Pac-12 football?
One of the biggest shortcomings surrounding Pac-12 football is well-known: The conference — despite being a Power Five league — hasn’t produced a College Football Playoff participant the past five seasons, and has only two in the eight-year history of the playoff. How much of that can...
BYU football: Cougars enter second half of preseason training camp with plenty left to accomplish
Saturday’s first scrimmage of preseason training camp basically confirmed what seventh-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake already knew about his 2022 football team. “This is a highly competitive team right now,” Sitake said after watching 84 plays from scrimmage and another 20 or so plays from special teams at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “I think we have an idea (about) who our major players are.”
‘Meaningless’ preseason ranking actually meaningful for BYU. Here’s why
It’s been 13 years since BYU appeared in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll, marking a milestone for the program Monday when votes by members of the media were revealed. It’s a big deal if you are an independent BYU. Why?. For a lot of reasons. A 13-year...
Who stood out in Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp?
Utah held its first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, but reporters weren’t allow to watch. So after practice on Monday, hours after the Utes landed at No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press poll — their highest preseason ranking in school history — most of the questions were about the scrimmage.
BYU partners with Web3 developer Ocavu to launch fan ‘game-changing’ engagement platform CougsRise.com
Jon Cheney graduated from BYU and says he hasn’t missed a Cougars football game, on television or in person, where possible, since he learned how to flip on a TV. So when the CEO of Ocavu, a Web3 developer and technology company based in Lehi, was approached by BYU Athletics about a partnership the school says will greatly benefit its student-athletes in the relatively new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space, he was all ears.
A look at all of the Top 25 teams Utah FBS schools will play this year
The preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll is out, and it revealed that two Utah schools — Utah at No. 7 and BYU at No. 25 — will start the 2022 season in the rankings. Utah State, meanwhile, received a pair of votes. The Cougars, Aggies and Utes...
Utah, BYU football both ranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll; Utah State gets votes
Both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars are ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 preseason football poll, which was released Monday. The Utes are No. 7, while the Cougars snuck in at No. 25. This comes after Utah was No. 8 in the coaches poll released last week and BYU was unranked but received votes.
Chase Hansen’s great week: Interception in preseason opener highlights return to the NFL
It was a busy, fulfilling week for former Utah and Lone Peak High star defender Chase Hansen. First, after months of not being on an NFL roster, Hansen re-signed with the New Orleans Saints last Monday. Then on Saturday, he made the most of his opportunity to get on the...
Is Joe Flacco ready to stand in for Zach Wilson?
NFL veteran Joe Flacco could get another shot at being a starting quarterback if Zach Wilson’s knee isn’t healed by Week 1. On Sunday, he spoke with reporters about the twists and turns of this preseason and why he likes his current role with the New York Jets.
Why BYU must remember the best revenge is playing well
It is a word tossed around a lot in sports. Most of the time it’s used as a motivator to avenge by retaliation, but in today’s world of college football, where rosters undergo makeovers as often as the Kardashians, does revenge really hold its weight, or is it more bark than bite?
BYU football’s Week 1 opponent has named its starting QB. He’s a familiar face formerly of the Big 12
There has been a quarterback competition during USF Bulls fall camp ahead of their Sept. 3 season opener against the BYU Cougars, but on Monday, they named their starter for Week 1, and he’s a familiar face to the Cougars. Yes, BYU and USF faced each other last season,...
Meet the quarterback who’s played for 14 different NFL teams
Denver Broncos quarterback Josh Johnson would have a tough time keeping his resumé to a single page. Since entering the NFL in 2008, he’s played for 17 professional teams in four different leagues, including 14 teams in the NFL. (He lists most of those stops on his LinkedIn page.)
BYU football players see great potential with school’s NIL partnership with NFT-producing company
His football teammates, more than 100 to date, can also expect some sort of renumeration from a Web3 development company known as Ocavu that has partnered with BYU Athletics to launch the website CougsRise.com. The platform will enable all of BYU’s student-athletes, eventually, to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) in the form of purchases of NFTs (digital collectibles) and/or experiences with fans available on the website that launched Tuesday.
First comes love, then comes marriage, then come ... trade rumors?
Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green added another ring to his collection this weekend with his wedding to actress Hazel Renee. The star-studded event got NBA fans talking about more than just Green’s left ring finger, though, since it led LeBron James to share photos of himself with Green and Steph Curry on Instagram.
