Portsmouth, VA

17-year-old goes to hospital after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a 17-year-old male went to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. He was one of at least three people shot in the city overnight. Police announced the news about the 17-year-old at 12:37 a.m. and said his injury wasn’t...
Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation. Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate …. Virginia Beach City Council discuss proposals for …. Hampton readies for first season in CAA. FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth...
Police: Toddler dies after being shot in Portsmouth; man wanted

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Police: Toddler dies after being shot in Portsmouth; …. Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported …. VHHA says patients are still not coming back to the …. Double shooting on Suburban Arch in Norfolk. Missing Chesapeake man with dementia found dead.
Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son comes home

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community. Suffolk Electoral Board meets on alleged forged petition …. Suspect in toddler’s shooting death said it was accidental, …. Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk...
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Broad St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was shot on Broad Street early Tuesday morning. Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Broad Street around 12:36 a.m. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital with serious injuries. The shooting was one...
Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported …. Judge says ex-investigator who looked into Virginia …. Portsmouth police investigating shootings on Berkley …. Man seriously hurt in shooting on Broad St. in Portsmouth. Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war. Empowerment Wellness:...
United States Navy
Body found in Elizabeth River in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man’s body was found floating in a branch of the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake on Monday morning. Chesapeake Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski says officers were dispatched around 10:18 a.m. to the 3800 block of Whites Landing for the report of a body floating behind some homes in the area.
