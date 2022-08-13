Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Kan. – (WATCH) The Columbus Titans return a loaded senior class for the 2022 season – as they aim to bounce back from a 4-5 record in 2021. Check out more from the Columbus Titans in our 2022 KOAM Pigskin Preview. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW....
PITTSBURG, Kan. – ‘Cast a Hook, Win a Prize’ – The Great Kansas Fishing Derby enters its final month of the 2022 season. So far, anglers have claimed prizes across the state, with some of them being redeemed as locally as Carl Junction!. Nathan from Carl...
HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been hospitalized following a collision in northern Springfield. At around 1:43 p.m. a truck traveling westbound on E. Chestnut Expressway collided with a Ford Mustang turning eastbound from N. Fremont Ave. Details of how the crash occurred have not yet been made available. The driver of the Mustang had to […]
The Shoal Creek Water Festival today kicked off creekside at Wildcat Glades in Joplin Missouri.
Hey Answer Man! Maps show that Highway 65 in Springfield is called “Schoolcraft Freeway.” But no one calls it that. A few years ago, I called 9-1-1 and described a location as being at “Schoolcraft Freeway,” and the person did not know what I was talking about. Maybe it was a new employee. But why doesn’t anyone call it that? — Patrick Boyle, of Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returned to Springfield over the weekend after a three-year absence because of the pandemic. Many people were happy to see the fun, joyous throwback to the good ‘ole days return as a reminder of simpler times. But for one...
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning reports of a single vehicle crash along State Hwy K near Seneca alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn from MSgt C.S. Mason the driver was not injured....
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most talked-about roadway stops in the country is finally getting ready to break ground on its first location in Missouri. Buc-ee's announced on Monday it will break ground on its Springfield, Missouri location on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The gas station and travel center...
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just a few weeks ago the Joplin Fire Dept responded to assist city of Joplin Animal Control to rescue a dog that had fallen off Mother Nature’s Crack at the Wildcat Glades cliffs. The believed the dog had been there 3-4 days and he was...
CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 12:15 p.m. Monday reports of a structure fire at 1008 Prospect alerted JasCo E911. Carthage Police, Mercy EMS and Carthage Fire responded emergency. Upon arrival a garage was reported as fully involved. Thick, heavy black smoke rose from the east side of Carthage. Tipsters told us they could see it from miles around. Deputy Chief Jason...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown. Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off...
GOLDEN CITY, MO. – On a winding, curvy, country highway in Southwest Missouri, which leads to a small town, seemingly lost in a historic period of yester-year, named Golden City, you will see a lighted red sign for a small cafe named Cooky’s, the nickname of its original owner. Cooky and his wife, Ellen, opened this small town treasure in 1942. A picture of the hard-working couple can be found hanging on the wall as you first walk through the front door.
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A child was sent to the hospital after the child wwas hit by a car Friday night. According to the Springfield Fire Department, it happened at McDonald’s at 1114 W Kearney Street in Springfield at 10:41 p.m. We do not know the extent of the...
(KTTS News) – A combat-wounded Veteran was surprised with a free vehicle during the the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday. Chevrolet and the Military Warriors Support Foundation surprised Former U.S. Army Sergant Blake Leitch, with a 100 percent, payment-free 2022 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Leitch has traveled the...
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
JOPLIN, Mo. — The owner of a Joplin business has amassed a collection of irreplaceable items that are truly antique. Bob Mitchell, owner of Hidden Acres Antiques, collects and sells over 6,000 items in his 32nd Street store. All of them, classified as true antiques, meaning each item is at least 100-years-old. Mitchell has appeared […]
