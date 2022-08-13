ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, MO

Columbus seniors aim to lead Titans back to top of CNC

COLUMBUS, Kan. – (WATCH) The Columbus Titans return a loaded senior class for the 2022 season – as they aim to bounce back from a 4-5 record in 2021. Check out more from the Columbus Titans in our 2022 KOAM Pigskin Preview. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW....
COLUMBUS, KS
News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders

HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Crash on Chestnut Expressway leaves one hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been hospitalized following a collision in northern Springfield. At around 1:43 p.m. a truck traveling westbound on E. Chestnut Expressway collided with a Ford Mustang turning eastbound from N. Fremont Ave. Details of how the crash occurred have not yet been made available. The driver of the Mustang had to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Answer Man: If it’s called ‘Schoolcraft Freeway,’ why don’t people call it that?

Hey Answer Man! Maps show that Highway 65 in Springfield is called “Schoolcraft Freeway.” But no one calls it that. A few years ago, I called 9-1-1 and described a location as being at “Schoolcraft Freeway,” and the person did not know what I was talking about. Maybe it was a new employee. But why doesn’t anyone call it that? — Patrick Boyle, of Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Pickup goes off-road, flips upside down into trees near Seneca, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning reports of a single vehicle crash along State Hwy K near Seneca alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn from MSgt C.S. Mason the driver was not injured....
SENECA, MO
Carthage Fire take quick control of garage fire which showed a huge plume of black smoke

CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 12:15 p.m. Monday reports of a structure fire at 1008 Prospect alerted JasCo E911. Carthage Police, Mercy EMS and Carthage Fire responded emergency. Upon arrival a garage was reported as fully involved. Thick, heavy black smoke rose from the east side of Carthage. Tipsters told us they could see it from miles around. Deputy Chief Jason...
CARTHAGE, MO
Halltown, Mo. man dies in crash in Lawrence County Sunday morning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Halltown died after a rollover crash in Lawrence County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route O, two miles south of Halltown. Investigators say the crash happened when 72-year-old Edward Griffin’s 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike traveled off...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
A Small Town Treasure

GOLDEN CITY, MO. – On a winding, curvy, country highway in Southwest Missouri, which leads to a small town, seemingly lost in a historic period of yester-year, named Golden City, you will see a lighted red sign for a small cafe named Cooky’s, the nickname of its original owner. Cooky and his wife, Ellen, opened this small town treasure in 1942. A picture of the hard-working couple can be found hanging on the wall as you first walk through the front door.
GOLDEN CITY, MO
Combat-Wounded Veteran Surprised with Free Truck at Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

(KTTS News) – A combat-wounded Veteran was surprised with a free vehicle during the the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival on Friday. Chevrolet and the Military Warriors Support Foundation surprised Former U.S. Army Sergant Blake Leitch, with a 100 percent, payment-free 2022 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Leitch has traveled the...
A collection that’s truly antique

JOPLIN, Mo. — The owner of a Joplin business has amassed a collection of irreplaceable items that are truly antique. Bob Mitchell, owner of Hidden Acres Antiques, collects and sells over 6,000 items in his 32nd Street store. All of them, classified as true antiques, meaning each item is at least 100-years-old. Mitchell has appeared […]
JOPLIN, MO

