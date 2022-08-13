Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Residents fed up with illegal dumping on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A man living on Detroit’s west side says he’s sick and tired of looking out his window and seeing trash all over the place. He says the area around his home on Holmur Street near West Grand River Avenue has become a magnet for illegal free dumping.
fox2detroit.com
Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
michiganradio.org
New data shows Detroit has 40,000 landlords and most of them are locals
Housing officials in Detroit say new information about the city's landlords will help them set priorities. The data shows Detroit has more than 40,000 landlords and a majority of them live within the city. 70% of those landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, mostly single family homes, according...
deadlinedetroit.com
Hellcats' final hurrah: Chargers and Challengers are last of their Metro Detroit spinout breed
Two legendary Dodge muscle cars will be far less muscular soon. Stunting on the Lodge wit it won't be the same in electric models replacing the supercharged whips of Metro Detroit donut-spinning traffic blockers and street racers. The carmaker this week confirms what it signaled last year: No gas-powered Challengers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hourdetroit.com
28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots
Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself
There’s always time for a refreshing appointment; whether you’re getting a mani-pedi or full body massage, we’ve done the work for you in finding Black-owned relaxation spaces in metro Detroit to pamper and indulge yourself. Bare Skin Facial and Waxing Studio 2921 E. Jefferson Avenue, Ste. 305, Detroit, Michigan, 48207 View this post on Instagram […] The post Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passenger rail line plan takes step forward from Metro Detroit to Northern Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Monday, a step forward was made to get Metro Detroiters up north by train. Developers were just given money to study what it would take to get a passenger rail line up and running. It would connect Detroit and Ann Arbor to Traverse City and Petosky with stops along the routes seen in the video player above.
Detroit Pistons host Amazon back-to-school giveaway for Detroit students
Students gathered at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center on Monday for a special back-to-school drive. The giveaway provided Detroit children with all the essentials — backpacks, folders, pens and a unique experience. Kids were joined by the Pistons cheerleaders and Pistons mascot, Hooper. Amazon partnered with the Pistons to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
Detroit, developers working to boost affordable housing amid housing insecurity, rising rents
Detroit — John George sees hope at the intersection of Orchard and Burgess in the Old Redford neighborhood on the city's west side. That's where the organization he founded, Detroit Blight Busters, along with CHN Housing Partners, plan to build 48 units of affordable housing. Named Orchard Village Apartments, it will serve residents with incomes 30-60% of the area median income.
Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents
India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
deadlinedetroit.com
One-third of Detroit's Rental Housing Owned by Landlords With at Least 5 Properties
A small group of landlords own a fair number of Detroit's rental properties. One-third of the city’s rental housing is owned by landlords who have five or more properties, Bridge Detroit reports, citing an analysis by Detroit Future City, a nonprofit thinktank dedicated to improving Detroiter's lives. Of Detroit’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Free backpacks, supplies, more available at Detroit back-to-school event on Aug. 26
A back-to-school event being held at Marygrove College will offer families free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more. The “Back-to-School Empowerment Event” will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., inside the Madam Cadillac Hall at Marygrove College in Detroit. The event is...
deadlinedetroit.com
Lengel: After 10-Plus Years, Deadline Detroit Will Close Next Month
In my many years in journalism, it always pained me watching venerable publications fold, like the Washington Star, Cleveland Press and the Rocky Mountain News. It’s even more painful when it’s a publication I co-founded. Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out...
1051thebounce.com
National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit
Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do this Weekend in Metro Detroit: 8/18 to 8/21
Art, classic cars and music are what this weekend is all about. Check out these fun things to do in Metro Detroit this weekend. Marlo Broughton Pop Up Kick-off at Xhibition, Detroit. Marlo Broughton is one of five Detroit-area artists participating in the first ever Creative Talent Fund artist residency...
Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant
(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
Detroit News
Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup
Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
Who owns rental housing in Detroit? New report offers glimpse
The vast majority of landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, making up about half of the units in the city. But most are not registered within Detroit's formal rental system. And one-third of the rental housing stock is run by a small number of landlords with five or more properties, according to a new report. ...
Comments / 0