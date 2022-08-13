ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClickOnDetroit.com

Residents fed up with illegal dumping on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man living on Detroit’s west side says he’s sick and tired of looking out his window and seeing trash all over the place. He says the area around his home on Holmur Street near West Grand River Avenue has become a magnet for illegal free dumping.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Giant slide reopens at Belle Isle Park in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is back for a few weeks. The six-lane slide cost $1 to go down. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. The Department of Natural...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

New data shows Detroit has 40,000 landlords and most of them are locals

Housing officials in Detroit say new information about the city's landlords will help them set priorities. The data shows Detroit has more than 40,000 landlords and a majority of them live within the city. 70% of those landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, mostly single family homes, according...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
hourdetroit.com

28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots

Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself

There’s always time for a refreshing appointment; whether you’re getting a mani-pedi or full body massage, we’ve done the work for you in finding Black-owned relaxation spaces in metro Detroit to pamper and indulge yourself. Bare Skin Facial and Waxing Studio 2921 E. Jefferson Avenue, Ste. 305, Detroit, Michigan, 48207 View this post on Instagram […] The post Metro Detroit Black-Owned Spas to Pamper Yourself appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit, developers working to boost affordable housing amid housing insecurity, rising rents

Detroit — John George sees hope at the intersection of Orchard and Burgess in the Old Redford neighborhood on the city's west side. That's where the organization he founded, Detroit Blight Busters, along with CHN Housing Partners, plan to build 48 units of affordable housing. Named Orchard Village Apartments, it will serve residents with incomes 30-60% of the area median income.
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents

India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
DETROIT, MI
News Break
Politics
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
deadlinedetroit.com

Lengel: After 10-Plus Years, Deadline Detroit Will Close Next Month

In my many years in journalism, it always pained me watching venerable publications fold, like the Washington Star, Cleveland Press and the Rocky Mountain News. It’s even more painful when it’s a publication I co-founded. Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit

Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
DETROIT, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do this Weekend in Metro Detroit: 8/18 to 8/21

Art, classic cars and music are what this weekend is all about. Check out these fun things to do in Metro Detroit this weekend. Marlo Broughton Pop Up Kick-off at Xhibition, Detroit. Marlo Broughton is one of five Detroit-area artists participating in the first ever Creative Talent Fund artist residency...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant

(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup

Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
WYANDOTTE, MI

