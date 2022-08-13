Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Riley School Program helps Avon junior battling cancer keep up with classwork
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of students across Indiana are now back in classrooms, but for kids getting treatment at Riley Children's Hospital, back to school looks a little different. The Riley School Program works with children K-12 to help them with schoolwork and make sure they can keep up with...
Current Publishing
Community caregiving: Zionsville parents of children with IDD worry about what happens to their child when they die
Zionsville residents David and Janice Agarwal are 58 and 60 years old. Their son, Alex, is 22. They said they worry about their son’s relationships, employment and well-being. But they said they worry most about what he will do when they die. “If Janice and I died today, I...
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
Ball State students find filthy conditions at homes managed by Muncie landlord
MUNCIE, Ind. — The school year is not off to a good start for some Ball State students after they say they encountered homes that were dirty and in disrepair, despite the fact that they paid a fee to have the home cleaned. The properties are managed by MiddleTown Property Group through its subsidiaries, BSU […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With shelter at capacity, Indy Animal Care Services seeks people to foster, adopt
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says their shelter is at capacity and they are in desperate need of people to adopt animals. If you aren't able to take in a new pet, IACS wants you to know there are many other ways to help. Volunteering and making a...
Community gathers to support firefighter in hospice care
INDIANAPOLIS – Friends and family members gathered over the weekend to support a firefighter in his struggle against cancer. Capt. Josh Ramirez is a 17-year veteran of the Pike Township Fire Department. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018. Ramirez was recently put on home hospice care—and his family said the bills are piling […]
Building on the success of Indy Public Library's summer reading program
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library is celebrating a successful summer reading program this year. More than 20,000 students participated. Together they read for more than 16 million minutes over the summer. That's the equivalent of more than 28 years. The goal is to help kids succeed at school...
Little Free Pantry helping north side neighborhood with food insecurity
INDIANAPOLIS — A social media post from the FFA-inspired Indianapolis resident Elizabeth Friedland to open a Little Free Pantry outside her house. The FFA, who builds the pantries, was looking to give them to Indianapolis residents. "I've wanted to do it for awhile now," Friedland said. "There's such a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daughter shares memories of her mom, who died saving grandkids in Brownsburg
Christine Bright's only daughter is remembering her mom, Christine Bright, as a hero and her best friend. Bright died after saving her granddaughters from a creek at Arbuckle Acres Park.
School social worker succeeds in getting 'book vending machine' to reward students
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An idea championed by a Beech Grove school social worker was made a reality this week thanks to community donations. At Hornet Park Elementary, school social worker Melissa Keeley helps pre-K through first graders. She works through trauma and conflict with the children and to develop confidence and character.
Eagle Scout dedicates veterans memorial in Whiteland
WHITELAND, Ind. — There's a new tribute to Indiana veterans in Whiteland, thanks to an Eagle Scout. Justin Gick and his fellow Scouts, along with other volunteers, raised more than $15,000 to create a memorial in Whiteland's Bark Park. This past weekend, there was a special dedication ceremony at...
13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum moving on, shares her Top 3 Indianapolis memories
INDIANAPOLIS — We have good news and bad news for you about 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum. The bad news: After four years, Taylor is leaving the 13News family. The good news: She's pursuing a great opportunity. "Yeah, so you know in TV, nothing ever goes as planned, maybe not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomington police find missing toddler
UPDATE: Police have located the missing toddler safely.
Mobile central Indiana barbershop provides unique experience out of an RV
INDIANAPOLIS — New Element Barber opened in central Indiana in 2020, bringing the barbershop experience inside an RV. Antwain "Kuts" Booker, who has been cutting hair his entire career, took on this venture to bring his barbershop experience to different communities in central Indiana. "I want to change that...
indyschild.com
Dog Swim Days in Indianapolis 2022
As kids return to school and the days get shorter, Indianapolis pools will begin to close. Before draining the pool for the winter, many local pools have a fun way of saying goodbye to summer: Dog Swim Days!. We’ve compiled a list of dog swim day events near Indianapolis where...
'Bridge Week' has helped acclimate new IUPUI students for more than two decades
INDIANAPOLIS — It's welcome week - or "Bridge Week" as IUPUI calls it, as thousands of students move in. For the first time in more than two decades, all the freshmen - more than 3,000 - are being included. The program has been helping first-year students for over 20...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
indyschild.com
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis
September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
Student with handgun found on Shortridge High School campus
Shortridge High School in Indianapolis went on lockdown Tuesday after a student with a handgun was found on campus.
Family mourns grandmother's death after Brownsburg creek rescue
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emilie Shea and her family are still trying to come to terms with their new reality. But one thing that will never change for Shea is her love for her mother, Christine Bright. "She was my best friend. For the longest time, she was my world...
Butler University provides training for non-traditional teachers
Butler Teacher-Led, Teacher Education program helps non traditional teachers learn the skills they need to be successful in the classroom.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0