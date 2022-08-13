ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Health
Indiana State
FOX59

Community gathers to support firefighter in hospice care

INDIANAPOLIS – Friends and family members gathered over the weekend to support a firefighter in his struggle against cancer. Capt. Josh Ramirez is a 17-year veteran of the Pike Township Fire Department. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018. Ramirez was recently put on home hospice care—and his family said the bills are piling […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Peyton Manning
WTHR

Eagle Scout dedicates veterans memorial in Whiteland

WHITELAND, Ind. — There's a new tribute to Indiana veterans in Whiteland, thanks to an Eagle Scout. Justin Gick and his fellow Scouts, along with other volunteers, raised more than $15,000 to create a memorial in Whiteland's Bark Park. This past weekend, there was a special dedication ceremony at...
WHITELAND, IN
#S Pictures#Mom And Dad#Neurological Disorder#General Health#Medical Services#Senate#Krabbe Disease
indyschild.com

Dog Swim Days in Indianapolis 2022

As kids return to school and the days get shorter, Indianapolis pools will begin to close. Before draining the pool for the winter, many local pools have a fun way of saying goodbye to summer: Dog Swim Days!. We've compiled a list of dog swim day events near Indianapolis where...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

