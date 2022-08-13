ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Southern Baptist Convention is being investigated by the Department of Justice

By Carla Hinton, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TQKq_0hFTsZWt00

An Oklahoma preacher said a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the nation's largest Protestant denomination is "not something to fear."

The Rev. Mike Keahbone, a member of the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee, voiced his thoughts on social media Friday as news reports about the DOJ's investigation began circulating. Keahbone, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Lawton, was recently named to the Southern Baptist Convention's new Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force by the denomination's president the Rev. Bart Barber.

"The DOJ investigation of the SBC is not something to fear," Keahbone said Friday evening in a tweet.

"If there are crimes, there needs to be justice. The heart of the messengers in 2021 was repentance, restoration, and reform. If there is more work to do, we will do it."

The Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee was informed that the Department of Justice had begun an investigation into the denomination that will encompass "multiple SBC entities," according to a joint statement released Friday by Barber and leaders of Southern Baptist Convention entities. The leaders said they would cooperate with the investigation, according to their statement published in a news report by Baptist Press, the Southern Baptist Convention's official news outlet.

“Our commitment to cooperate with the Department of Justice is born from our demonstrated commitment to transparently address the scourge of sexual abuse,” the denomination's leaders said in their statement.

More: Southern Baptists call for transparency at first annual gathering after of abuse report release

“While we continue to grieve and lament past mistakes related to sexual abuse, current leaders across the SBC have demonstrated a firm conviction to address those issues of the past and are implementing measures to ensure they are never repeated in the future. The fact that the SBC Executive Committee recently completed a fully transparent investigation is evidence of this commitment.”

The statement referred to a revealing independent report released in May that gave details about several executive committee leaders downplaying and covering up sexual abuse allegations made against ministers and other individuals associated with Southern Baptist churches across the country. The report also noted that a "secret" database of predator preachers was kept even as some Executive Committee members said such an archive could not be created and shared between Baptist churches because of the autonomy of the denomination's affiliated houses of worship.

Keahbone, who has served on the denomination's executive committee for one year, emerged last fall as one of the more outspoken members of the group, calling for transparency among the faith group's leaders. He also has been a champion for sexual abuse survivors who came forward over the years, only to be maligned and discredited by some in denominational leadership positions.

The Southern Baptist Convention has been grappling with scandal stemming from leaders' mishandling of sexual abuse cases since the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express News released a bombshell investigative series called "Abuse of Faith" in 2019.

With a reckoning at hand, delegates called "messengers" from Southern Baptist churches and affiliates around the country gathered in 2021 for the denomination's annual meeting and voted to hire an outside group to conduct a report on how the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee had handled sexual abuse allegations over a period roughly from 2000 to 2020.

This past June, just a month after the release of the independent sexual abuse report, messengers gathered for the denomination's annual meeting in Anaheim, California, and voted to implement reform measures. Most notably, the group gave its approval for the creation of a denomination-wide "Ministry Check" website that will include information about accused and convicted sexual predators. The denomination's messengers also voted to create the Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force that will oversee reforms like the Ministry Check database, among other things.

“While so many things in the world are uncertain, we can be certain that we serve a mighty God," the denomination's leaders said Friday in their joint statement regarding the Department of Justice investigation.

"Nothing, including this investigation, takes Him by surprise. We take comfort in that and humbly ask you be in prayer in the days and weeks ahead. Specifically, we ask God to grant wisdom and discernment to each person dealing with the investigation,” they said in the statement.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Southern Baptist Convention is being investigated by the Department of Justice

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist Churches#Baptist Press#The Department Of Justice#Doj#First Baptist Church#Sbc
Axios

Utah receives $13 million in federal COVID-19 funeral assistance

Utah has received nearly $13.4 million in federal aid to help individuals and families cover the funeral costs of people who died from COVID-19, according to figures FEMA released this month. Details: Launched in April 2021, the COVID-19 funeral assistance program was created to help families with the financial burden...
UTAH STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy