WIFR
South Beloit primed for another playoff run
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - While it may have been a surprising season to some, South Beloit head coach Jim Morrow never waivered in his belief that the Sobos could make the playoffs. Now they’re primed to do it again. South Beloit is coming off its first postseason appearance...
WIFR
Christian Life ready for first full season of football since 2019
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a minute since we saw Christian Life on a football field. But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Eagles are once again ready to take flight on Friday nights. Christian Life gets ready for its first full season of football since...
WIFR
IHSA State Football, Basketball championships coming to The Stateline CW
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Weigel Broadcasting, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and its digital broadcast partner the NFHS Network have joined together on a new multi-year partnership for IHSA State Final Football and Basketball broadcasts. Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a Chicago-based media company. Broadcasts will air on Weigel’s Chicago...
WIFR
Hiawatha looks to build off 2021 playoff appearance
KIRKLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Hawks are looking to build off their first year under head coach Nick Doolittle with two main goals in mind. “I’m looking forward to as a whole team a winning season for us and shoot for another round of the playoffs and look forward to another winning season,” Senior Caleb Brantley said.
WIFR
DuPec looks to build off 2021 breakout season
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - As the DuPec Rivermen enter the 2022 season, they’ll head into it in title defense mode after an 8-0 record in the NUIC earned them a conference title in 2021. The impressive record comes four seasons removed from a 1-8 finish in 2017 under Head Coach Tyler Hoffman in his first year.
Rochelle News-Leader
Baseball: Johnson earns starting outfield role at NIU
Former Rochelle Township High School student-athlete Brandon Johnson worked his way off the bench and into the starting lineup for the Northern Illinois University baseball team during the 2022 season. With his senior year on the horizon, Johnson will be seeking to build on his achievements from this spring and help lead the Huskies to a better record next spring.
WIFR
Polo Marcos look to earn third state title in eight-player football
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - After taking the eight-player title home in 2021, Polo Head Coach Ted Alston and the Marcos look to go back-to-back. “I feel really good about our chances, again our schedule’s real tough and I think the competition this year is even going to be tougher for us but that’s what the great thing about football is that we’ll see what happens here in the next couple of weeks,” Alston said.
WIFR
Flinn Middle School hosting Sixth Grade Boot Camp
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Incoming middle schoolers make a stop at Flinn Middle School ahead of the big first day of classes as the eager pre-teens are shipped off to boot camp to prepare for the next level of their young education. Flinn hosts its third annual sixth grade booth...
WIFR
815 Day in Rockford
Polo Marcos look to earn third state title in eight-player football. Amazon’s ‘A League of Their Own’ blazes new trail for queer, black stories in Rockford. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and local ports highlights. Inspirational rocks...
WIFR
Not as Cool Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds this Monday with highs in the middle to upper 70′s. Upper 70′s for the rest of the week and dry through Thursday. Chances of showers and thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday.
WIFR
Rockford’s 815 Day focuses on community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s famous 815 Day is back for it’s eighth year, and businesses opened their doors Monday to loyal fans and a new fan base. “I’ve actually connected with a few people that were like here’s my business card I would love to connect with you in the future,” said Lesly Martinez, who runs the non-profit, Love Your Mental.
MyStateline.com
Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first week of class
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline students headed back to class this week, but the Freeport School District still dealing with a shortage of staff. The past couple of school years have been hard nation wide, and the teacher shortage in Freeport is no different. Staff said that they combined their math and science classes instead of having a long-term subsitutue.
WIFR
Rockford to host 2022 IDOT Conference
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford will be hosting the 2022 Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Fall Planning Conference from September 21 through the 23. The conference will be at Embassy Suites Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Rockford. Around 300 professionals from across the state and region are...
WIFR
Another Beautiful Day Expected
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few clouds this Tuesday with highs in the upper 70′s right around 80. Down to the 50′s tonight with clear skies. Low 80′s tomorrow and Thursday with sunshine. Chances of showers and thunderstorms as we head into the weekend.
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
WIFR
Rockford leaders praise city improvements, investments
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 815 Day is just one example of how the city of Rockford is moving forward and improving the lives of everyone living in the area. In 2012 Rockford ranked as one of the “Most Miserable Cities in America.” That mission became “Transform Rockford,” a group focused on turning Rockford into a top community by 2025. The group’s steering chair, LoRayne Logan, says we’ve made big strides over the last decade.
WIFR
Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Random acts of kindness contribute to life in a big way, and one anonymous patron has been spreading kindness by picking up the tab for strangers. “It makes you want to do nice things for people,” said Jackie Ahrendt. Jackie Ahrendt and her family enjoy...
WIFR
Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
WIFR
Record number in attendance at 2022 Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - This year’s festivities in Boone County attracted the second largest crowd in the fair’s history. Nearly 220,000 people were in attendance over the six-day event - second only to 2019′s more than 222,000 visitors. Boone County Fair officials shared the good news on...
