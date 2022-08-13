ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Harrison County juvenile found

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
 7 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A 17-year-old missing juvenile has been found.

According to the Clarksburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Luscion Michael Hosey, 17, was found on Friday evening.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who has been reported missing.

Luscion Michael Hosey

According to a Facebook post, Luscion Michael Hosey, 17, was last seen Aug. 4, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., on S. 5th Street and Taft Street in Clarksburg.

The post describes Hosey as white, 5’10″ tall and 130 pounds, with light brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray t-shirt and white, red and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information can call the non-emergency line at 304-626-4900, leave a message on the tip line at 304-624-1625 or email Patrolman First Class Stires at CStires@CityofClarksburgWV.com

