Raleigh, NC

Raleigh bar saves seat to honor fallen law enforcement officer

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ellie Edwards can’t help staring at an empty chair at the bar, expecting one of her favorite people to walk through the door and claim it. There is a $100,000 award for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing a Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd.
Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
Search for shooter continues days after Wake County deputy slain

Flags across North Carolina are flying at half-staff until sunset Monday to honor Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old deputy was found shot dead at about 1 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Byrd died on a sparsely populated stretch of Battle Bridge Road, near Auburn-Knightdale Road,...
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
Warrant: 2 shot in Durham while playing with Nerf guns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people in Durham were shot while they were playing with Nerf guns, according to a search warrant. The warrant reviewed Tuesday by CBS 17 News detailed an incident that took place Aug. 12. Durham Police were called shortly after 2 p.m. that day following...
Durham sheriff appointed to Governor’s crime commission

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead to his crime commission. Birkhead will serve on the Criminal Justice Improvement Committee. Birkhead, who has 38 years of experience, is a Shaw graduate who began his career with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, was...
Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
