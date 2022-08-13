Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Related
World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
Boat Hits Lands, Throws Seven Passengers into Marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 PM. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BOAT RUNS INTO MARSH – SEVEN INJURED
A boat has run into marsh on the west side of Chadwick Island. We are receiving reports that 7 people on the boat have been injured. Emergency responders are using an open dock on the 400 block of Boca Raton as a landing spot for the injured. We have no report on the extent of injuries at this time but all are said to be conscious.
Rutgers sprinkles offers across 4 states (and Canada) as football training camp takes center stage
Football training camp has taken center stage for the Scarlet Knights who open the season against the Boston College Eagles on Sept. 3. The dead period (commenced on July 24 and ends Sept. 1) allows college staffs to focus on football instead of selling recruits, but they never fully drop the rope. Rutgers has sprinkled at least five offers over five states this month, and maintain phone contact with top targets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Hurt When Boat Runs Aground On Jersey Shore
Five people were hurt when a boat ran aground in the Barnegat Bay in Toms River, authorities said. At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, police and firefighters responded to Boca Raton Drive at Chadwick Island, Toms River police and firefighters from Ocean Beach Volunteer Fire Co. Some passengers...
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train at North Jersey station
A person was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train early Tuesday in Passaic County, officials said. The person was hit by a Suffern, New York-bound Main Line train near the Passaic station at about 2 a.m., a New Jersey Transit spokesman said. Train 1101 left Hoboken shortly...
Winning Mega Millions, Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In North Jersey
A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in North Jersey. The Mega Millions winner from the Friday, Aug. 12 drawing was sold at Garfield Mini Mart, 61 Passaic St., in Garfield. The winning numbers were 23, 24, 50, 54 and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 03, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman sues for $1M over leak that caused putrid odor for days in South Jersey
A Gloucester County woman has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit against two companies following last week’s chemical leak from a parked tractor-trailer that caused a nasty odor to linger across much of South Jersey for days and sickened an unknown number of people. Gina Slavin-Borgesi, who lives in...
This N.J. pastrami palace was named one of the country’s best Jewish delis
Hobby’s Delicatessen has been closed for the majority of the last two years. Even so, the Newark institution just added another honor to its decades-long legacy. TastingTable.com just named the 20 best Jewish delis in the United States, and Hobby’s Deli made the slice, err, cut. Here’s what Tasting Table had to say about Hobby’s:
Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Toms River
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 16, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 6:15 a.m. on Route 37 near Hooper Avenue, Toms River police said. The driver remained at the crash scene, police said. The Toms River. Traffic Safety Unit, along with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s...
Child fatally struck by train in Point Pleasant Beach
A child is dead after being struck by a NJ Transit train in Point Pleasant Beach Sunday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zac Brown Band in N.J. and NYC: Where to buy last-minute tickets for as low as $22
There’s no better way to end the summer than by kicking back and relaxing at a mellow country show. With The Zac Brown Band coming to the Northeast this August, now you can make that a reality. Brown’s “Out In The Middle Tour” will stop in at Flushing’s Citi...
Flemington Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival draws thousands to Hunterdon County seat
The skies were clear and the temperature was a comfortable 78 degrees in Flemington at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The weather conditions were ideal for those who made their way to the Fifth Annual Flemington Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle at busy intersection near Jersey Shore
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along Route 37 in Toms River on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The person — an adult — was hit near the intersection with Hooper Avenue shortly before 6:15 a.m., a Toms River police spokeswoman said. The driver stopped and...
Police searching for N.J. woman who has been missing for 3 weeks
Police were continuing their search this week for a 30-year-old Lawrence Township woman who was reported missing on July 24. Judith Belisle left town on July 16 and was headed to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Five days later she contacted a family member and said she would be home the next day but did not return, according to a statement from the Lawrence Township Police.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
Several Injured, Passengers Ejected After Boat Runs Aground in Barnegat Bay
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River police are investigating after a boat ran aground in...
Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England
You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
NJ.com
NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0