A boat has run into marsh on the west side of Chadwick Island. We are receiving reports that 7 people on the boat have been injured. Emergency responders are using an open dock on the 400 block of Boca Raton as a landing spot for the injured. We have no report on the extent of injuries at this time but all are said to be conscious.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO