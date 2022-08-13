ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BOAT RUNS INTO MARSH – SEVEN INJURED

A boat has run into marsh on the west side of Chadwick Island. We are receiving reports that 7 people on the boat have been injured. Emergency responders are using an open dock on the 400 block of Boca Raton as a landing spot for the injured. We have no report on the extent of injuries at this time but all are said to be conscious.
NJ.com

Rutgers sprinkles offers across 4 states (and Canada) as football training camp takes center stage

Football training camp has taken center stage for the Scarlet Knights who open the season against the Boston College Eagles on Sept. 3. The dead period (commenced on July 24 and ends Sept. 1) allows college staffs to focus on football instead of selling recruits, but they never fully drop the rope. Rutgers has sprinkled at least five offers over five states this month, and maintain phone contact with top targets.
Daily Voice

5 Hurt When Boat Runs Aground On Jersey Shore

Five people were hurt when a boat ran aground in the Barnegat Bay in Toms River, authorities said. At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, police and firefighters responded to Boca Raton Drive at Chadwick Island, Toms River police and firefighters from Ocean Beach Volunteer Fire Co. Some passengers...
New Jersey 101.5

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Toms River

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 16, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 6:15 a.m. on Route 37 near Hooper Avenue, Toms River police said. The driver remained at the crash scene, police said. The Toms River. Traffic Safety Unit, along with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s...
Police searching for N.J. woman who has been missing for 3 weeks

Police were continuing their search this week for a 30-year-old Lawrence Township woman who was reported missing on July 24. Judith Belisle left town on July 16 and was headed to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Five days later she contacted a family member and said she would be home the next day but did not return, according to a statement from the Lawrence Township Police.
NJ.com

Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand

A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Best Lobster Rolls in New England

You've been to the ocean, but where do you get the best lobster roll in New England? Here are some recommendations. You can visit Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, or Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine. You can also visit James Hook & Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. There are many great options for lobster rolls, and they're all worthy of your time.
