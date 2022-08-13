Read full article on original website
Alaska Guaranteed Three More Months of Sarah Palin
The stage is officially set for a MAGA-fueled election season in one of America’s wildest and most politically idiosyncratic states: Alaska.On Tuesday, Alaskans voted in a rare doubleheader election: a primary to set the field for the state’s U.S. House and Senate elections in November, and a special election to fill the rest of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress. That contest’s votes will not be fully counted until late August.Regardless, Donald Trump’s two choices for Alaska’s House and Senate seats are very much alive heading into the heart of election season—allowing the ex-president an opportunity to...
Three takeaways from primaries in Wyoming
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who since the insurrection at the Capitol has become the Republican Party's most forceful critic of former President Donald Trump, was ousted from her House seat in by Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, CNN projected Tuesday.
