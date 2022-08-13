Read full article on original website
‘I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burnt up body, and now I’m about to eat’: L.A. firefighter on being shown Kobe’s remains
The past week has been a trying time for the family of the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s widow Vanessa is currently in a legal battle against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant is claiming that deputies took photos of the helicopter crash scene that claimed Kobe Bryant’s life for non-investigative purposes and shared them with firefighters.
Lakers Land Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers could clearly benefit from undergoing some major changes ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They have LeBron James and a whole lot of questions outside of him. In the NBA, market size counts. Nobody should be shocked when the league’s brightest stars opt to play under...
Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Calls Michael Jordan The GOAT In Recent 2K23 Promo: “Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All-Time.”
The GOAT debate remains a recurrent topic in the NBA, as many fans, analysts and players keep giving their two pennies on this discussion. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two most common players in this debate, and everybody picks one of them depending on their preferences. However, there's...
Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul attend Draymond's wedding
Warriors star Draymond Green got married to his wife Hazel Renee this weekend, and NBA notables like Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Rich Paul were in attendance.
L.A. Deputy Who Took Photos of Kobe Bryant’s Remains at Crash Site Says ‘He Has No Regrets’
The Los Angeles deputy who whipped out his phone and snapped photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains says he has absolutely no regrets about his actions…I beg your pardon? Sir, I need you to go find some remorse! On the third
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
Draymond Green and Fiancée Hazel Renee Show Off New Engagement Photos
According to a news outlet, three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee prepared for their impending nuptials with a celebratory engagement shoot. The couple met as students at Michigan State University, where Renee participated in track and field and Green, a star athlete, played...
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Deputy Doesn’t Regret Taking Pictures Of Kobe Bryant’s Remains
A Los Angeles Couty sheriff’s deputy testified Friday (August 12) in federal court that he was directed by a fellow deputy to snap photos of the aftermath of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and other passengers, adding that he didn’t regret taking pictures of the NBA star’s remains.
Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor
Weddings are great. Families and friends come together to celebrate love. But, as everyone knows, not all weddings are created equal. Some weddings are incredibly lavish and spare no expense while others are much more, ahem, modest. Golden State Warrior star — and defending NBA champion — Draymond Green is in the former category if […] The post Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell in awe after Bronny James goes viral with epic dunk
Bronny James went viral on Monday after throwing down a sweet dunk on ESPN, eliciting reaction from his dad, Donovan Mitchell and many others on social media.
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Watch: Damian Lillard accidentally left takeout on top of car while driving
Other than being a superstar athlete with a $270 million contract, Damian Lillard is just like the rest of us. The Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard went viral for a funny blunder he had while driving this week. Lillard was heading up the road when he suddenly got out of his ride while stopped in traffic. It turns out that he forgot his to-go container of food on the roof of the vehicle.
Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality
There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors
Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender
M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
Dennis Rodman on how he would guard LeBron James and Kevin Durant: ‘It’s very easy to play them’
Many consider Dennis Rodman the greatest rebounder of all time. Rodman’s rebounding and defensive skills proved invaluable to the teams he played for. Rodman was never afraid of an opponent and he believes James and Kevin Durant would have been easy to guard. During a 2019 interview with Overtime,...
