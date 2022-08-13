Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for East Washington Central Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of low relative humidity, hot conditions, and an unstable atmosphere can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Washington Central Cascades HOT DRY AND UNSTABLE WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY .HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL CLIMB INTO THE UPPER 90S TO TRIPLE DIGITS WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. THE HEAT COUPLED WITH AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE WEDNESAY AND THURSDAY WILL INCREASE FIRE DANGER. WARM OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES AND POOR OVERNIGHT RELATIVE HUMIDITY RECOVERY WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO FIRE CONCERNS OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY MORNING. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR UNSTABLE THERMAL TROUGH FOR THE EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADES * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades (Zone 696). * Winds: East 4 to 8 mph. * Timing: Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Relative Humidities: Afternoon values as low as 10 to 20 percent in the valleys and 20 to 30 percent over the higher terrain. Overnight recovery values of 40 to 50 percent with some thermal belt locations as poor as 35 percent. * Temperatures: High temperatures upper 90s to 105 in the valleys. * Impacts: Increased potential for rapid fire growth for large fires.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. Limited overnight relief with low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Brewster, Waterville, Nespelem, Ephrata, Odessa, Othello, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Coulee City, Wilbur, Bridgeport, Leavenworth, Omak, Grand Coulee, Oroville, Chelan, and Ritzville. * WHEN...From Noon today to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of this heatwave. Most of central Washington will experience triple digit heat with near record high temperatures.
Heat Advisory issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Western Okanogan County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to as hot as 104, with overnight lows in the 60s. * WHERE...Loomis, Winthrop, Methow, Carlton, Twisp, Mazama, and Conconully. * WHEN...From Noon today to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of this heatwave. Elevations below 3000 feet will experience triple digit heat.
Heat Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 96 expected. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 11 AM Today to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the Cascade Valleys in the upper 90s and approaching 100 degrees are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s. This will pose a very high risk of heat-related illness for locations below 2000 feet. * WHERE...West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and West Slopes North Cascades and Passes. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM Today to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. Limited overnight relief with low temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Culdesac, Nespelem, Ephrata, Wilbur, Pomeroy, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Mansfield, Peck, Moses Lake, Cashmere, Coulee City, Odessa, Creston, Bridgeport, Electric City, Omak, Clarkston Heights, Okanogan, Lapwai, Malott, Wenatchee, Harrington, Lewiston, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Clarkston, Gifford, Nighthawk, Monse, Stratford, Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat may continue into the weekend. There is a chance the watch may later need to be extended through Sunday.
Heat Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat- related illness. * WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
