DEQ reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in Montana

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms (HAB) on Friday.

New advisories include:

Rainbow Point at Hebgen LakeCanyon ferry, the silosHauser Lake at Black Sandy CampgroundHauser Lake near Castles RoadHauser Lake at Devil's Elbow CampgroundLake Helena

HABs are an overgrowth of a type of algae, known as cyanobacteria, in water that can affect water quality and aquatic life. Toxins can be created by some cyanobacteria that may harm people and animals.

Before heading out, you can use an interactive map to see listed HABs. If you come across one that is not listed, you can report it online here.