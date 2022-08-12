ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
TMZ.com

Deion Sanders Gifted Fake Toes For Birthday, 'Y'all Got Jokes'

Deion Sanders is feeling "complete" on his 55th birthday ... 'cause the NFL legend hilariously got hooked up with some new fake toes to replace the appendages he had amputated this year!!. The Jackson State football HC got the gag gift from his pal, Sam, on Monday ... and shared...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Browns#Violent Crime#The Cleveland Browns
TMZ.com

Manti Te'o Says Jay-Z Inspired Him To Speak Out On Catfishing Hoax

Manti Te'o -- the college football superstar who fell for one of the most famous catfishing scams to date -- is opening up on his decision to go public with his side of the hoax ... saying attending a Jay-Z concert helped him come forward. Remember, the former Notre Dame...
NFL
TMZ.com

Adrian Peterson Flattens Opponent With Huge Right Hand In Sparring Sesh

Adrian Peterson's transition from the football field to the boxing ring is clearly going just fine -- the former Vikings star showed this week he has a NASTY right hand, flattening a guy with it during a recent sparring sesh. The 37-year-old posted a video of the impressive KO on...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy