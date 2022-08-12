Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
TMZ.com
New Video Shows Aqib Talib Near Gunman During Fatal Youth Football Shooting
Former NFL star Aqib Talib was just feet from the gunman -- allegedly his older brother, Yaqub Talib -- when a fight at a youth football game turned into a fatal shooting over the weekend, new video obtained by TMZ Sports shows. We've chosen not to publish the actual shooting,...
TMZ.com
NFL's Aqib Talib's Brother Turns Himself In After Youth Football Shooting
10:09 AM PT -- Authorities tell TMZ Sports ... Yaqub has turned himself in to Dallas County Jail. 9:13 AM PT -- Aqib's brother, Yaqub Talib -- wanted by law enforcement for murder -- is planning to turn himself in to authorities within the next hour, a source tells us.
TMZ.com
Deion Sanders Gifted Fake Toes For Birthday, 'Y'all Got Jokes'
Deion Sanders is feeling "complete" on his 55th birthday ... 'cause the NFL legend hilariously got hooked up with some new fake toes to replace the appendages he had amputated this year!!. The Jackson State football HC got the gag gift from his pal, Sam, on Monday ... and shared...
TMZ.com
Aaron Rodgers Has Nicolas Cage Bust In Locker, Shows It Off To Reporters
Aaron Rodgers is going all-in on his Nicolas Cage obsession -- the superstar quarterback now has a bust of the actor's head in his locker ... and he showed it off to reporters on Tuesday. 38-year-old Rodgers was all smiles as he brought the Cage head down from the top...
TMZ.com
Johnny Damon Says Phillies Top Pick Justin Crawford Will Steal 500 Bases, Hit 200+ HRs
Make some room in Cooperstown for Justin Crawford in about two decades -- 'cause Johnny Damon says the Philadelphia Phillies' top draft pick is about to have a MONSTER MLB career!!. Damon -- who used to play against Justin's father, Carl Crawford, in The Show -- made the guarantee to...
TMZ.com
NFL's Bud Dupree Pleads Guilty To Assault Charge In Walgreens Fight Case
11:13 AM PT -- Prosecutors tell TMZ Sports ... Dupree's probation will be supervised. They added Dupree had to go through anger management classes, which they say he has already completed. Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree just pled guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from his role in a...
TMZ.com
Byron Allen 'Confident' He'll Buy Next Available NFL Team After Losing Broncos Bid
Byron Allen is callin' dibs on the next available NFL team -- telling TMZ Sports that after losing out on the Broncos this year, he's "highly confident" he'll "get the next one." We got the TV mogul out in Beverly Hills just days after he officially lost his bid to...
TMZ.com
Manti Te'o Says Jay-Z Inspired Him To Speak Out On Catfishing Hoax
Manti Te'o -- the college football superstar who fell for one of the most famous catfishing scams to date -- is opening up on his decision to go public with his side of the hoax ... saying attending a Jay-Z concert helped him come forward. Remember, the former Notre Dame...
NFL・
TMZ.com
Adrian Peterson Flattens Opponent With Huge Right Hand In Sparring Sesh
Adrian Peterson's transition from the football field to the boxing ring is clearly going just fine -- the former Vikings star showed this week he has a NASTY right hand, flattening a guy with it during a recent sparring sesh. The 37-year-old posted a video of the impressive KO on...
NFL・
