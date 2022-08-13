ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
GLOUCESTER, MA
wamc.org

Tyer says she won’t remove Pittsfield’s bike lanes, declines to endorse Harrington a second time

Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer is facing pressure to remove the bike lanes on North Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. A petition on her desk from at-large city councilor Karen Kalinowsky calls for the street to be restored to its previous design. At the August 9th city council meeting, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales presented data showing that the lanes have made the downtown corridor safer, alongside endorsements from first responders like the city’s police and fire departments as well as local emergency response services. WAMC Berkshire sat down with Tyer at city hall this morning to discuss the bike lanes and more.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Aug. 15, 2022

AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Harrington catches Shugrue on inaccurate claims about broken windows policing support at Berkshire DA debate

The two candidates in the Democratic primary race for Berkshire District Attorney met for a televised debate in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday night. Incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue fielded questions from iBerkshires, Berkshire Edge, and WAMC panelists on Pittsfield Community Television in the basement of the Berkshire Athenaeum. Harrington...
Live 95.9

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 15 to 26

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 15 and 26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: raising structures on East Street. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18:...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Westfield swatting incident remains under investigation

State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests. Students in Massachusetts must score higher on the MCAS standarized tests in order to graduate from high school. Town by Town: Indian flag raising, Mount Tom hiking, American Legion funding. Updated: 10 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Home to Three Oldest High Schools in the Country, One in Western MA

Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. Massachusetts public schools actually head back to school much later than other states, some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July. While many states beat Massachusetts back to the first day of classes, the history of public schools runs deep in the Commonwealth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

