UMass Amherst, facing dorm shortage, to house more than 100 students at Econo Lodge in Hadley this fall
Facing a shortage of dormitory space as more returning students decide to spend another year living on campus, the University of Massachusetts Amherst will house more than 100 students at an off-campus hotel in Hadley this fall. The students will live in the Econo Lodge on Route 9, about 20...
baystateparent.com
15 September Fairs and Festivals
This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
Hampden DA accidental poisoning forum at Ludlow High School
Since 2019, the number of opioid overdose deaths in people ages 15 to 24 has increased by 37 percent.
Amherst diversity director finds police did not abuse their power when telling teens they ‘don’t have rights’
The interaction between police and nine Amherst teens lasted nearly an hour, but a 46-second video has brought the debate of police interactions in front of the municipality’s Town Council. A report filed with the Amherst Town Council on Monday by Pamela Nolan Young, the director of the town’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamc.org
Tyer says she won’t remove Pittsfield’s bike lanes, declines to endorse Harrington a second time
Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer is facing pressure to remove the bike lanes on North Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. A petition on her desk from at-large city councilor Karen Kalinowsky calls for the street to be restored to its previous design. At the August 9th city council meeting, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales presented data showing that the lanes have made the downtown corridor safer, alongside endorsements from first responders like the city’s police and fire departments as well as local emergency response services. WAMC Berkshire sat down with Tyer at city hall this morning to discuss the bike lanes and more.
Chicopee Cupboard celebrating new location
The United Way of Pioneer Valley will celebrate the new home of the Chicopee Cupboard Food Pantry Tuesday.
Springfield searches for developer for North End parcel in Memorial Square
SPRINGFIELD — The city will advertise this week, seeking developers willing to buy and reuse a vacant lot at Main and Waverly streets in the Memorial Square neighborhood of the North End. The property — measuring 14,174 square feet or about a third of an acre — was once...
Medical Notes: Aug. 15, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Affordable housing units coming to Springfield, Holyoke
The Baker-Polito Administration and MassHousing announce funds to help provide affordable housing in Springfield and Holyoke.
“United We Progress”: Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee celebrates return of parade on Sept. 18
“Unidos Progresamos,” or “United We Progress,” will be the theme for this year’s Springfield Puerto Rican Parade. “It means that when one person in the community does well, we all do well,” said parade committee member Jade Rivera McFarlin at this week’s celebration of the parade’s upcoming return in September.
westernmassnews.com
Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton
(WGGB/WSHM) - Frustrations are building for boaters along the Connecticut River in Northampton where partying and safety concerns have them speaking out. “It’s gross. The stuff that’s happening late at night, it’s just out of line,” said Mark Britton of Hadley. Britton spoke with Western Mass...
wamc.org
Harrington catches Shugrue on inaccurate claims about broken windows policing support at Berkshire DA debate
The two candidates in the Democratic primary race for Berkshire District Attorney met for a televised debate in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday night. Incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue fielded questions from iBerkshires, Berkshire Edge, and WAMC panelists on Pittsfield Community Television in the basement of the Berkshire Athenaeum. Harrington...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 15 to 26
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 15 and 26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: raising structures on East Street. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18:...
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield swatting incident remains under investigation
State officials vote to raise required minimum score for MCAS tests. Students in Massachusetts must score higher on the MCAS standarized tests in order to graduate from high school. Town by Town: Indian flag raising, Mount Tom hiking, American Legion funding. Updated: 10 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
Springfield resident walks to raise money for cancer research
Taking part in a walk to raise money for the Jimmy Fund was Springfield resident Mike Borecki.
A Berkshire County Town is Dealing With “Toxic” Problems
A dry cleaning store that has been closed for years is causing problems on Main Street in Great Barrington as toxic vapors have been permeating next door to the main post office as this could pose a health hazard to it's employees and customers who come in to conduct daily business transactions.
Massachusetts Home to Three Oldest High Schools in the Country, One in Western MA
Hard to believe it, but it's almost time for Berkshire County students to head back to school. Massachusetts public schools actually head back to school much later than other states, some districts in states like Arizona, Alabama, and Mississippi, among others, are back in school in late July. While many states beat Massachusetts back to the first day of classes, the history of public schools runs deep in the Commonwealth.
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
