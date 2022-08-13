Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after running from Newberry County deputies. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitmire Police Department was chasing four suspects in a stolen car from Union County to an area between US 176 and I-26 where the suspects ran into the woods.
Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Wanted For Breaking Into Lincoln County Home And Stealing Items
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Detectives say one man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a home in Lincoln County on August 10th and one person involved is still wanted by police. Deputies were dispatched to the home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road after the owner discovered the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
WBTV
Student charged after loaded pistol found in backpack on 1st day of middle school in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An eighth-grade middle school student has been charged and detained after a pistol was found in his backpack on the first day of school. A nine mm semiautomatic pistol was found in the South Middle School student’s backpack following a tip. A round was not...
Toddler in Lancaster shot, flown to hospital; police investigating
LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a toddler was shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex, and officers say one person is in custody. The Lancaster Police Department sent a news release to Channel 9 saying that officers got a call around 1 p.m. saying that a toddler around 20 months old was injured. Investigators arrived and found the toddler with a “gunshot wound to the upper right torso,” and the child was taken to a nearby hospital.
cn2.com
Off Duty Deputy Hurt Over Weekend – Family Asking for Prayers
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office sharing one of its Deputies – Paul Blas was seriously injured over the weekend in an off-duty vehicle collision while riding his motorcycle. They say Blas is currently in intensive care with extensive injuries and prayers are...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
Person in custody after child found shot at home in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a shooting after a toddler was found shot at a home on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex on Pardue Street around 1 p.m. where a child had a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. It’s unclear how they were shot.
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
WBTV
Family, friends mourn 14-year-old shot and killed with vigil
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed last week spent Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil, hugging each other and begging other young kids to put down guns. While CMPD confirmed a child was shot and killed at the Birch Townhomes Thursday, they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Puppy Doe’ no more: Sheriff’s office selects crowdsourced name for newest K-9 officer
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office’s newest employee finally has a name. Sherriff Eddie Cathey crowdsourced ideas for the 11-week-old German shepherd puppy, previously referred to as “Puppy Doe,” and winnowed the nominees to nine contenders. According to WSOC-TV, online voting on the sheriff’s office official Facebook page closed at noon Monday, and a winner was crowned.
WBTV
Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. “I don’t have words in English to explain my state of mind of what I am actually going through,” said neighbor Deepalakshmi Jeyachandran. “It was so disturbing, and actually the family who had the loss, they just had their housewarming ceremony. It’s not an easy thing for someone to come to a new country, buy your own house, it’s a million dollar dream for us, you know. We waited for years to achieve this and things getting shattered in just a minute like this…so unfortunate.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 15th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, August 15th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WJCL
Stolen U-Haul Pursuit: Suspect leads police on chase into South Carolina; gunshots fired
Police in South Carolina have arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Columbia police close convenience store as start of crackdown on public nuisance businesses
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department ordered Main's Best convenience store to close Aug. 15 under the city's public nuisance rules. Such moves could become more common as the department works to more strictly enforce the ordinance when it comes to what Police Chief Skip Holbrook called "irresponsible business management."
cn2.com
21 Year old Identified in Fatal York County Crash
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed Monday, August 15, on Pleasant Road near Gold Hill Road in York County. Officials say Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill was the passenger of the 1991 Mazda two-door...
Grover man accused in Capitol bomb threat set to be released and return home, court documents say
WASHINGTON — A Cleveland County man accused of claiming to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol in August 2021 is set to be released from jail on Monday and return home on house arrest, according to new court documents. Floyd Ray Roseberry, 50, of...
Body camera video shows Lincoln County deputy's use of force during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was found to have used excessive force, including a chokehold and stun gun, against a man he was arresting in Iron Station. That deputy, and a sergeant, are both being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Comments / 3