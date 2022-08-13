ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, SC

Comments / 3

Related
WIS-TV

Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after running from Newberry County deputies. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitmire Police Department was chasing four suspects in a stolen car from Union County to an area between US 176 and I-26 where the suspects ran into the woods.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Men broke in and stole from Lincoln County home: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Cleveland County men are facing charges for breaking into and robbing a home in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Wednesday at a home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road. The homeowner said they discovered the door […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chester County, SC
Chester, SC
Crime & Safety
Chester County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Chester, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Toddler in Lancaster shot, flown to hospital; police investigating

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a toddler was shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex, and officers say one person is in custody. The Lancaster Police Department sent a news release to Channel 9 saying that officers got a call around 1 p.m. saying that a toddler around 20 months old was injured. Investigators arrived and found the toddler with a “gunshot wound to the upper right torso,” and the child was taken to a nearby hospital.
LANCASTER, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Newman
WBTV

Person in custody after child found shot at home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a shooting after a toddler was found shot at a home on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex on Pardue Street around 1 p.m. where a child had a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. It’s unclear how they were shot.
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Family, friends mourn 14-year-old shot and killed with vigil

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed last week spent Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil, hugging each other and begging other young kids to put down guns. While CMPD confirmed a child was shot and killed at the Birch Townhomes Thursday, they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Gun Violence#City Police#Chester Police#Wi
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

“Puppy Doe’ no more: Sheriff’s office selects crowdsourced name for newest K-9 officer

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office’s newest employee finally has a name. Sherriff Eddie Cathey crowdsourced ideas for the 11-week-old German shepherd puppy, previously referred to as “Puppy Doe,” and winnowed the nominees to nine contenders. According to WSOC-TV, online voting on the sheriff’s office official Facebook page closed at noon Monday, and a winner was crowned.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Highway Patrol searching for vehicle that struck and killed 2-year-old in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect after a two-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday. “I don’t have words in English to explain my state of mind of what I am actually going through,” said neighbor Deepalakshmi Jeyachandran. “It was so disturbing, and actually the family who had the loss, they just had their housewarming ceremony. It’s not an easy thing for someone to come to a new country, buy your own house, it’s a million dollar dream for us, you know. We waited for years to achieve this and things getting shattered in just a minute like this…so unfortunate.”
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Post and Courier

Columbia police close convenience store as start of crackdown on public nuisance businesses

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department ordered Main's Best convenience store to close Aug. 15 under the city's public nuisance rules. Such moves could become more common as the department works to more strictly enforce the ordinance when it comes to what Police Chief Skip Holbrook called "irresponsible business management."
cn2.com

21 Year old Identified in Fatal York County Crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed Monday, August 15, on Pleasant Road near Gold Hill Road in York County. Officials say Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill was the passenger of the 1991 Mazda two-door...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Body camera video shows Lincoln County deputy's use of force during arrest

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was found to have used excessive force, including a chokehold and stun gun, against a man he was arresting in Iron Station. That deputy, and a sergeant, are both being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy