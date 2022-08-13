LAPD Seeks Community’s Assistance In Identifying Suspect In Overnight Graffiti Incidents Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque. They received a call around nine Monday morning saying people at an apartment complex on Columbia found a woman dead inside of one of the apartments. Her death has been ruled suspicious. This could mean it was a homicide or she […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO