Fayetteville, AR

5NEWS

Single parent scholarship fund available to Arkansas residents

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), which awards financial assistance to single parents in Arkansas, announced today that it has started accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester. ASPSF grants award amounts of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents residing in Arkansas. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Rogers School District has a new superintendent

ROGERS, Ark. — Thousands of students across the state made their way back to the classroom on Monday. 5NEWS had the chance to go check out Rogers High School on their first day and see what they are hoping for in the year ahead. More than 15,000 students are...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District

FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. It...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Nonprofit organizations release a red-tailed hawk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northsong Bird Rehabilitation is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing medical care to injured wildlife while educating the community on conserving the environment. "You know when you have a pet or a child that is sick. You have…..you advocate for that pet or...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Springdale Boy Scout trying to add lifejacket loaner stations on Beaver Lake

ROGERS, Ark. — Life Scout Benyamin Adams in Boy Scout Troop 107 of Springdale is planning to add lifejacket loaner stations to three private marinas on Beaver Lake. "If I was going to do some sort of project, I'd really like to benefit the lake as I mean, it just, there's so much community around it so much happening," said Adams. "There's a big problem on Beaver Lake right now with a lot of people not wearing their life jackets and a lot of people don't understand the importance of wearing them while boating."
5NEWS

Climbing gym and coffee shop coming to Downtown Fayetteville this fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Fayetteville is growing— this fall it's getting two unique venues. Boulders & Brews, an indoor bouldering and coffee shop will be opening on Dickson Street replacing where Clubhaus Fitness used to be. Tin Roof from Nashville is also coming downtown. The music venue will bring live music and food to Dickson Street.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Search for missing woman in Benton County underway

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs between 150 and 170 pounds and has short black hair.
PEA RIDGE, AR
5NEWS

Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Incubus postpones AMP show due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

ROGERS, Ark. — The Incubus show at the Walmart AMP has been postponed. The band announced via social media that its Tuesday, Aug. 16, the show has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." The band's statement read:. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will need to postpone tomorrow's show in...
5NEWS

List of NWA & River Valley back-to-school events

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With the school year starting soon, many community organizations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are holding events to offer school supplies and other necessities kids need to start the school year. Northwest Arkansas events:. First Friday: Back to School | Friday, August 5...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Marshall Islands in need of PPE donations amid COVID outbreak

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Marshallese community in Northwest Arkansas is asking for the public’s help after a COVID outbreak hit the Marshall Islands. The Marshall Islands had their borders locked down until last week, completely keeping COVID-19 out until then. Now, a week later, there are more than 3,000 cases and five people have died on the islands.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
