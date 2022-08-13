Read full article on original website
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Single parent scholarship fund available to Arkansas residents
FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), which awards financial assistance to single parents in Arkansas, announced today that it has started accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester. ASPSF grants award amounts of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents residing in Arkansas. The...
Rogers School District has a new superintendent
ROGERS, Ark. — Thousands of students across the state made their way back to the classroom on Monday. 5NEWS had the chance to go check out Rogers High School on their first day and see what they are hoping for in the year ahead. More than 15,000 students are...
Fort Smith salon hosting Back to school Braid Extravaganza
FORT SMITH, Ark. — With Fort Smith schools starting back up next week, a local salon is hosting a two-day braiding event, with discounts, for children to get their hair done. House of Braids LLC is hosting its first Back to school Braid Extravaganza on Friday, Aug. 19, and...
Back to School Party to be held at the Bakery District
FORT SMITH, Ark. — We're a week away from Fort Smith students returning to the classroom and the Fort Smith Education Association (FSEA) is hosting a Back to School Party at the Bakery District to celebrate. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. It...
Fayetteville man connected to Patriot Front pleads not guilty in Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Devin Center plead not guilty to criminal conspiracy after he was found in the back of a U-Haul truck along with 30 others who police say were planning to riot a Pride Parade in Idaho. Center, 22, of Fayetteville was among those arrested in Coeur...
J.B. Hunt gives $1.5 million to U of A department, named after it
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced (Aug. 11) a collaboration with the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas that includes the Lowell-based carrier giving $1.5 million to its supply chain department and renaming it after the company. According to a news...
Nonprofit organizations release a red-tailed hawk
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northsong Bird Rehabilitation is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing medical care to injured wildlife while educating the community on conserving the environment. "You know when you have a pet or a child that is sick. You have…..you advocate for that pet or...
Springdale Boy Scout trying to add lifejacket loaner stations on Beaver Lake
ROGERS, Ark. — Life Scout Benyamin Adams in Boy Scout Troop 107 of Springdale is planning to add lifejacket loaner stations to three private marinas on Beaver Lake. "If I was going to do some sort of project, I'd really like to benefit the lake as I mean, it just, there's so much community around it so much happening," said Adams. "There's a big problem on Beaver Lake right now with a lot of people not wearing their life jackets and a lot of people don't understand the importance of wearing them while boating."
Fayetteville ordinance banning retail sale of puppies could be postponed
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — To promote the adoption of puppies and kittens, the City of Fayetteville passed an ordinance in July banning the retail sale of them. "Concerned with a pet store being opened up in Fayetteville," said City of Fayetteville Attorney, Kit Williams. Petland recently opened its doors off...
Climbing gym and coffee shop coming to Downtown Fayetteville this fall
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Fayetteville is growing— this fall it's getting two unique venues. Boulders & Brews, an indoor bouldering and coffee shop will be opening on Dickson Street replacing where Clubhaus Fitness used to be. Tin Roof from Nashville is also coming downtown. The music venue will bring live music and food to Dickson Street.
Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
Ride requests increases for Ozark Regional Transit following launch of on-demand service
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) has seen demand for its on-demand service triple since launching earlier this year on the Via platform. Ride requests have risen from about 500 per week in late February to 1,500 in the last week of July, according to...
Search for missing woman in Benton County underway
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs between 150 and 170 pounds and has short black hair.
Sneaker and Vintage Swap Meet creates platform for young entrepreneurs
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The 479 Swap Meet hosted sneaker and vintage streetwear enthusiasts at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center on Sunday, Aug 7. The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. with 56 vendors attending. Organizers say entrepreneurs from across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee attended the event to sell, trade, and network with enthusiasts.
Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
Incubus postpones AMP show due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
ROGERS, Ark. — The Incubus show at the Walmart AMP has been postponed. The band announced via social media that its Tuesday, Aug. 16, the show has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." The band's statement read:. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will need to postpone tomorrow's show in...
List of NWA & River Valley back-to-school events
FORT SMITH, Ark. — With the school year starting soon, many community organizations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are holding events to offer school supplies and other necessities kids need to start the school year. Northwest Arkansas events:. First Friday: Back to School | Friday, August 5...
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
Fayetteville art initiative to launch in hopes of combatting graffiti practices within the city
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Proposal submissions opened Monday, Aug. 8 and the deadline for artists to submit ideas is Friday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. The call is open to all residents, artists and artist teams including high school and university students. The Utility Box Art Program is managed by...
Marshall Islands in need of PPE donations amid COVID outbreak
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Marshallese community in Northwest Arkansas is asking for the public’s help after a COVID outbreak hit the Marshall Islands. The Marshall Islands had their borders locked down until last week, completely keeping COVID-19 out until then. Now, a week later, there are more than 3,000 cases and five people have died on the islands.
