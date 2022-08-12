Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Karel A. Crawford: She's ready to serve Moultonborough in new District 3
My name is Karel Crawford, I am running for re-election to the New Hampshire House of Representatives. My new district, if elected will be Moultonborough, Tamworth and Madison. I have represented Carroll District 4 for the past 10 years.
laconiadailysun.com
Wescott Law welcomes three new attorneys
LACONIA — Kelley L. Stonebraker, Mark E. Waldner Jr., and Connor J. O’Neill are alumni of the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, formerly known as the University of New Hampshire School of Law, with each completing the school’s prestigious Daniel Webster Scholar Honors Program. All are admitted to practice law in the State of New Hampshire and are members of the New Hampshire Bar Association.
laconiadailysun.com
John Sellers: What is motivation behind voting out current representatives?
After reading the ridiculous letters on vote out representatives who caused Gunstock chaos last week, you should be able to see right through what the writer was telling the voters of Belknap. When someone says 10 of the 18 delegates must be voted out you really have to wonder why they say that. Does the writer really think the people that voted for these delegates two years ago are stupid, ignorant and made a mistake? People of Belknap County don’t fall for these progressive tactics, instead start looking at what really has happened at Gunstock (questions asked and an audit) and who the real RINOs are in the Belknap Delegation.
laconiadailysun.com
Rick DeMark: Once reasonable governor is now enabling extreme agenda
Gov. Christopher Sununu’s recent comments about the disgraceful actions by Free State members of the Belknap County delegation (Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber and Gregg Hough) concerning Gunstock were gratifying. But in the same breath, Sununu reversed his condemnation by saying, “I don’t have any problem with the Free State movement.” Really, governor? You can’t have it both ways.
laconiadailysun.com
GAC disbands controversial subcommittees, as Strang, Sylvia threaten legal action
GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission voted to disband its audit and legal services subcommittees and to pay and release legal invoices from its ongoing internal investigation at its special meeting Monday morning. In doing so, Commissioners Doug Lambert, Jade Wood and Denise Conroy started the process of putting...
laconiadailysun.com
8th annual Wanakee Wilderness 5k and chicken barbecue
MEREDITH — After a couple of years away, the 8th annual Wanakee Wilderness 5K will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. at Wanakee. Runners and walkers of all fitness levels are invited to adventure out onto the trail course which begins at the Wanakee Farmhouse, then transitions to dirt paths and hiking trails that traverse the hills and valleys around Wanakee. This is a hilly course that climbs over 300 feet in elevation.
laconiadailysun.com
Meredith Chamber hosting intro to web 3.0 workshop Aug. 16
MEREDITH — Can I buy a cup of coffee with a Bitcoin? Was the metaverse on Star Trek? Why are people spending millions on NFTs or non-fungible tokens?What is an NFT? Technology has become so integrated in our personal and professional lives; it can be intimidating to understand all the new terms.
WMUR.com
65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show returns to Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This weekend Granite Staters got a piece of the past as this year marks the 65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show. The show wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Double Tree by Hilton in Manchester. It's known for some pretty cool artifacts of Americana. Antique lovers...
laconiadailysun.com
Bristol Old Home Day set for Aug. 27
BRISTOL — Area residents and visitors are invited to come out and “Celebrate Bristol” with a series of fun community-wide events, being held on Saturday, Aug. 27. This family-oriented celebration will kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K Community Fun Run hosted by Stand-Up Newfound. Pre-register in advance at the TTCC, or arrive at the Kelley Park Tennis Courts by 7:30 a.m. to complete your registration. Race starts at 8 a.m.
laconiadailysun.com
Barbershop Harmony Jamboree moves to Meredith
MEREDITH — “Harmony-on-the-Lake” is back. The Barbershop Harmony Jamboree event showcases the American art form of a cappella harmony known as barbershop and is now appearing in Meredith after over 60 years in other lakeside towns. It’s all happening the weekend of Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20,...
laconiadailysun.com
Fall Quilt Show to include Mysterious Quilt Journey
LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild will feature a Mysterious Quilt Journey in combination with their Harvest of Quilts Show on Saturday, Sept.24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mysterious Quilt Journey participants will receive an entry form...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire kids run entrepreneurship event in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 11-year-old girl put together Merrimack’s first children's business fair all by herself. Sara Snavely was behind the event which encourages the business ventures of children in New Hampshire. Parents were off to the sides as the kids set up their area to advertise and...
WMUR.com
Lil' Free Farmstands provide free vegetables to people in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — With inflation and high gas prices, it seems like everything is more expensive. However, that means some people are getting more creative with how they give back. The organization Grow Nashua has been giving back to its community by sharing fresh food in a variety of...
laconiadailysun.com
Mike MacFadzen: Law enforcement should never be politicized
My name is Mike MacFadzen, I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. This is the fourth in a series of informational letters to the voters.
laconiadailysun.com
Reconsidering the World War II rationing programs in the 21st Century Aug. 23
WOLFEBORO — Professor Marion Dorsey to give lecture on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Wright Museum. This is the 14th program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series. In a century in which we are told to spend money to support the economy...
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
WMUR.com
New Hampshire high school students build plane flown in Londonderry's PlaneFest
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The hard work of New Hampshire high school students finally took flight. A two-seat propeller plane was built by students at Manchester School of Technology. The plane took off Saturday morning to kick off PlaneFest in Londonderry. The project was done in partnership with educational non-profit...
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Merrimac, Massachusetts, to Close After 75 Years
I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA is closing after 75 years of serving the North Shore. Opening in 1947, Skip's is a staple on the Seacoast, Route 110, and the...
laconiadailysun.com
Sanbornton Police Log
SANBORNTON — Police responded to 22 calls for service for the week ending Aug. 13.
laconiadailysun.com
Artist, Barbara Morse opens show in Meredith Aug. 18
MEREDITH —Artist, Barbara Morse will display her work in an upcoming art show at The Galleries at 30 Main. An exhibit titled “Concepts in Sharp Focus” begins on Thursday, Aug. 18 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 28. An artist reception will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and meet the artist.
