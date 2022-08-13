ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

cn2.com

Clover High School Bursting At The Seams As Class Sizes Grow

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Growing Pains for the Clover School District on this first day of class. Students at Clover High School struggled to even find a parking spot on campus. Clover School District Officials are working hard to make room where they can at the high school.
CLOVER, SC
abccolumbia.com

DSS offering tuition assistance for students seeking social work degree

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students considering a career in social work could be eligible for tuition assistance. The Department of Social Services has partnered with Uof SC, South Carolina State University, and Winthrop University for the bachelors in social work scholars tuition assistance program. During the upcoming semester three students from...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

As S.C. schools start Monday, bus drivers urge caution

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Many students in South Carolina schools, including Lancaster, Chester County, Rock Hill and Clover public schools, are headed back to the classroom Monday morning. While bus drivers go through training to keep students safe, they want to remind drivers that along with more traffic on...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
Charlotte Stories

FEMA and Gov Cooper Visit Gastonia To Announce $3 Billion in Funding

Over the weekend, Governor Roy Cooper joined federal FEMA leaders in Gastonia to announce the release of $3.1 billion in funds to build climate resilience projects across the nation. The press conference was held along Gastonia’s Duharts Creek, where $5.9 million will be allocated for stream restoration and infrastructure protection...
GASTONIA, NC
News19 WLTX

New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area

LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
LUGOFF, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Donations to FeedNC go directly to help a neighbor in need

The community came together Aug. 6 dropping off donations for FeedNC’s summer supply drive, which will in turn enable the charity to help others. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to our community for providing over 5,000 pounds of food for the FeedNC summer supply drive,” said Executive Director Lara Ingram. “Rising costs have put a strain on all of us, but especially the families that FeedNC serves. We have the best community where neighbors show up to help each other.”
MOORESVILLE, NC
golaurens.com

Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year

Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC

