As school returns, SC school districts manage staffing, facility needs
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The first week of classes in underway in South Carolina. With students returning to school, several local districts are facing challenges to meet staffing and facilities needs for their students. Rock Hill School District. In stark contrast to staffing demands of last fall, the Rock...
CN2 Picture of The Day – College Students Welcome Children Back To School
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College students came out to Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Students to cheer them on as they welcome in the new school year. Rock Hill School Superintendent said they are grateful to see its partnership with Clinton College blossoming into something beautiful!
Lancaster School District Safety Protocols Pay Off On First Day Of Class
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students have returned to their desks in Lancaster County School District and while learning is at the front of their minds, school officials are focused on keeping the classrooms safe. Over the Summer several updates were made to the districts safety policies, including...
Rock Hill hires hundreds of teachers for new school year
Thousands of students will return to the classroom in Rock Hill. The district made a huge push to hire more teachers over the summer.
Clover High School Bursting At The Seams As Class Sizes Grow
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Growing Pains for the Clover School District on this first day of class. Students at Clover High School struggled to even find a parking spot on campus. Clover School District Officials are working hard to make room where they can at the high school.
DSS offering tuition assistance for students seeking social work degree
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students considering a career in social work could be eligible for tuition assistance. The Department of Social Services has partnered with Uof SC, South Carolina State University, and Winthrop University for the bachelors in social work scholars tuition assistance program. During the upcoming semester three students from...
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
As S.C. schools start Monday, bus drivers urge caution
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Many students in South Carolina schools, including Lancaster, Chester County, Rock Hill and Clover public schools, are headed back to the classroom Monday morning. While bus drivers go through training to keep students safe, they want to remind drivers that along with more traffic on...
Lancaster schools preparing for heavy traffic on first day of class
Students in Lancaster return to the classroom Monday. Here's what parents and their children can expect on the first day of school.
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
Officials: Gun found in student’s backpack on first day at Lancaster County school
LANCASTER, S.C. — A gun was found in an eighth-grade student’s backpack on the first day of school at South Middle School in Lancaster County, according to school officials. Deputies said another student saw a pistol and a loaded magazine in the student’s bag and reported it to...
Volunteers answer call to stand watch at schools to keep students, staff safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — As students head back to the classroom in Lancaster County, the district is making good on its promise to enhance security, especially at elementary schools. Students will notice a special team of volunteers this school year keeping watch over their schools. Steven Pyler answered the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
golaurens.com
