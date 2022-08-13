ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

KULR8

Local Officials Working to Address Referee Shortage This Fall

High school football teams across the state are gearing up for the start of the season. Last week, a group of Montana high school officials met to begin preparing for the season as well. The group at the meeting were some of the nearly 50 referees that are part of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Mustangs open series in Great Falls with win over Voyagers

GREAT FALLS — Kenny Serwa won his third straight decision and the Billings Mustangs opened a three-game series at Great Falls with a 6-4 victory over the Voyagers Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. Burle Dixon hit a two-run double in the second and Jackson Raper and Jordan Barth...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

RiverStone Health in search of hospice volunteers

The following is a release from RiverStone Health:. BILLINGS, Mont. – RiverStone Health Hospice, Yellowstone County’s first and longest-serving hospice, is seeking volunteers. Our hospice volunteers are compassionate adults who assist our patients and families with non-clinical needs, such as home visiting, phone calls, shopping, running errands or making deliveries. Our volunteers may visit patients in their own homes or at the RiverStone Health Hospice Home. They also may assist with office work or help with our annual fundraising golf tournament in June or the Tree of Lights memorial in November.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Red Lodge couple adopts new rescue while on vacation

BILLINGS, MT- Perry and Sue Roberts, a married couple living in Red Lodge, went on vacation in Idaho two weeks ago, and came back with Sage, a stray dog they found while out and about. "We left her for a week at the local animal shelter, and when nobody claimed...
RED LODGE, MT
KULR8

Crash with serious injury closes 2800 block of King Ave. W.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash with a serious injury in the 2800 block of King Avenue West is causing closures Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a tree at around 3:45 a.m. A crash team was called, and there is a closure in the 2800...
BILLINGS, MT
#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Laurel Football Hopes
KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Custer County. At 1109 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 23 miles south of Terry to 16 miles north of. Volborg. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MontanaFair remains open following Monday night's shooting

UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 12:41 P.M. MetraPark's Interim Manager Tim Goodridge released the following statement following the shooting that happened at the MontanaFair Monday night:. "MontanaFair is open today with a regular schedule of events and attractions. We are grateful to law enforcement for their rapid response and containment of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 155 FPUS55 KBYZ 150131. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for the rest of tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. WYZ198-151600- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 731 PM MDT Sun...
BILLINGS, MT

