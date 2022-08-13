Read full article on original website
Shepherd Football Preparing For Better Ending to Season
The Shepherd Mustangs' season had a tough ending last year. But that motivated them to start player-led practice as early as February. This season, they're hungry for redemption.
Billings Senior hopes to bring a more balanced attack to the field this fall
BILLINGS- Two-A-Day's continue for local athletes as we gear up for kickoff of the fall sports season. Let's check in with the Billings Senior Broncs football team who's working hard to balance their attack at Daylis Stadium this season. Senior fell to Kalispell Glacier by a touchdown in the opening...
Local Officials Working to Address Referee Shortage This Fall
High school football teams across the state are gearing up for the start of the season. Last week, a group of Montana high school officials met to begin preparing for the season as well. The group at the meeting were some of the nearly 50 referees that are part of...
Billings Mustangs open series in Great Falls with win over Voyagers
GREAT FALLS — Kenny Serwa won his third straight decision and the Billings Mustangs opened a three-game series at Great Falls with a 6-4 victory over the Voyagers Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. Burle Dixon hit a two-run double in the second and Jackson Raper and Jordan Barth...
Billings nationally recognized by Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Today was a proud day for the Magic City. The Stars and Stripes National Museum/Library and Learning Center announced the City of Billings as one of the 2022 recipients of their National Outreach Campaign. Billings was among 30 selected cities and up to 20 communities around the...
RiverStone Health in search of hospice volunteers
The following is a release from RiverStone Health:. BILLINGS, Mont. – RiverStone Health Hospice, Yellowstone County’s first and longest-serving hospice, is seeking volunteers. Our hospice volunteers are compassionate adults who assist our patients and families with non-clinical needs, such as home visiting, phone calls, shopping, running errands or making deliveries. Our volunteers may visit patients in their own homes or at the RiverStone Health Hospice Home. They also may assist with office work or help with our annual fundraising golf tournament in June or the Tree of Lights memorial in November.
Red Lodge couple adopts new rescue while on vacation
BILLINGS, MT- Perry and Sue Roberts, a married couple living in Red Lodge, went on vacation in Idaho two weeks ago, and came back with Sage, a stray dog they found while out and about. "We left her for a week at the local animal shelter, and when nobody claimed...
Crash with serious injury closes 2800 block of King Ave. W.
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash with a serious injury in the 2800 block of King Avenue West is causing closures Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a tree at around 3:45 a.m. A crash team was called, and there is a closure in the 2800...
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Custer County. At 1109 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 23 miles south of Terry to 16 miles north of. Volborg. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind...
MontanaFair remains open following Monday night's shooting
UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 12:41 P.M. MetraPark's Interim Manager Tim Goodridge released the following statement following the shooting that happened at the MontanaFair Monday night:. "MontanaFair is open today with a regular schedule of events and attractions. We are grateful to law enforcement for their rapid response and containment of...
WY Billings MT Zone Forecast
————— 155 FPUS55 KBYZ 150131. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for the rest of tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. WYZ198-151600- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 731 PM MDT Sun...
