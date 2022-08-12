ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Bill to decriminalize psychedelics in California gutted by lawmakers

By Hannah Wiley
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzcBP_0hFTnmJ300

A doctor shows a pill of psilocybin, the hallucinogenic chemical in so-called magic mushrooms. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

For the record :
7:32 p.m. Aug. 12, 2022 : An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that ketamine was among the psychedelic drugs that would have been decriminalized under this proposed legislation.

Legislation to decriminalize certain psychedelic drugs such as "magic mushrooms," MDMA and LSD was gutted by the California Legislature on Thursday, though the lawmaker who sponsored the bill vowed to reintroduce the measure next year.

Senate Bill 519 would have allowed for the possession and personal use of some hallucinogenic drugs, which advocates said would provide a critical mental health tool to treat addiction, PTSD, anxiety and depression, especially for veterans. State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said the bill was an important next step in ending the so-called war on drugs, which has disproportionately incarcerated people of color.

The legislation on Thursday passed in the Assembly Appropriations Committee, a gatekeeper panel that sifts through hundreds of bills and decides whether legislation with a fiscal cost to the state will advance to the full Assembly, but was amended to become only a study of the decriminalization proposal. The amendment was not debated or discussed, and it took Wiener a day to find out how his bill was changed.

"While I am extremely disappointed by this result, I am looking forward to reintroducing this legislation next year and continuing to make the case that it’s time to end the War on Drugs," Wiener said in a statement. "Psychedelic drugs, which are not addictive, have incredible promise when it comes to mental health and addiction treatment. We are not giving up.”

Wiener plans to withdraw the amended bill from consideration, according to his spokesperson.

Wiener first introduced the bill in 2021, and the Senate narrowly approved it last summer. But Wiener lacked the necessary votes in the lower house and delayed another vote on SB 519 until this year in order to buy time to build support for the measure.

The proposal would not have decriminalized the sale or sharing of psychedelics with people under 21.

Opponents to the bill, which included law enforcement groups and the California District Attorneys Assn., warned that decriminalizing psychedelics could lead to dangerous outcomes and argued that the hallucinogenic effects of LSD have contributed to murders. Moderate Democrats in the Legislature often joined Republicans in voting against the measure.

The use of certain psychedelic drugs has been decriminalized in Washington, D.C., and Oregon, as well as Santa Cruz and Oakland .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 43

Benjamin Brownstone
4d ago

those drugs are being studied for their benifits. if an anti depressant is being studied you don't just make it legal on the streets. why make these legal for that reason? taken wrong these drugs can do more harm then good

Reply(3)
16
Sara Sue
4d ago

wait....so no on this, but yes on letting them have legal ILLEGAL drug injection sites??

Reply
18
limitless Fitness
4d ago

This will totally shift and speed up the change we need in the consciousness. Right now Humans have too much greed crupption and hate. Psychedelics will also bring down crime rate, depression and mental instability.

Reply(2)
5
Related
californiaglobe.com

Sac Bee Editor Tells Tall Tale in Preoccupation with Assemblyman Kiley

The Sacramento Bee has a bull’s-eye on Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Granite Bay), who is running for Congress in Congressional District 3. Kiley garnered the golden endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The Bee’s recent headlines include: “California carnage: Why does Placer County Assemblyman Kevin Kiley hate his own state?”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Psychedelics#Decriminalizing#Decriminalization#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#Assembly
KTLA

What other states understand about merging that California doesn’t

As it turns out, drivers who wait until the very last second to merge aren’t jerks after all. An increasing number of states, Utah being the latest, have enacted laws that actually require drivers to wait until “the last second.” Other states actively encourage it.   Why? Because it works. The so-called “Zipper Merge” might […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
FRESNO, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

County ballot measure could lead to secession from California

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would allow the board to go after the county’s fair share of resources. The measure includes language that would allow secession from California. Although, secession would be an extreme outcome of...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future

At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sheeraz Qurban

California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses

Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in California

If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
397K+
Followers
67K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy