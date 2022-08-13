Read full article on original website
2nd Annual BOAR 1K & 5K Obstacle Course Race returns Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Human Resources Development Council is announcing the return of its popular obstacle course and adventure race. The 1k and 5k races are coming up Saturday at the East Gallatin Recreation area. It takes place on slip and slides, climbing walls, and a handful of new obstacles.
Montana’s Best Car Show is This Sunday in Bozeman: Pro Tips
It's big, well organized, insanely full of cool vehicles, and also free and open to the public. We'll tell you how to have the most fun at the Cruisn' on Main Car Show this Sunday in Bozeman. So here are the very basics about the Cruisin' on Main Car Show...
Bozeman hopes to open Swim Center by Oct. 1
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman officials announced at a City Commission meeting Tuesday night they hope to have the Bozeman Swim Center open by Oct. 1. The closure has been a hot-button issue for Bozeman swimmers since the swim center shut down for repairs in May. Workers found issues with...
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
Gallatin Co. teams rescue fallen rock climber in Bear Basin
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Search and Rescue teams responded to a rock climber who fell 100 feet and sustained severe injuries near Bear Basin in Big Sky on Tuesday morning. The reporting party was with the patient and said they were on a small ledge about 300 feet...
Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?
Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, us Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also a part of the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy.
Missoula PaddleHeads host multiple events for 6-game home stand
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula PaddleHeads return to Ogren Park at Allegiance Field for a jam-packed week and a six-game home stand against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Events include giveaways, Wizards and Wands night, a river cleanup and more. The Montana DNRC will host Wildfire Preparedness and Prevention night...
Black bear encounter reported near Washington-Grizzly Stadium
MISSOULA, Mont. - On Monday August 15th, 2022 at approximately 06:00 hours, UMPD received a report of a large black bear just north of Washington Grizzly Stadium near the Kim Williams Trail. UM Police responded to the report and were not able to locate the bear, however there were several reports. The bear was not acting aggressively at the time of the sighting. Montana Fish and Game officials were advised.
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana
At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
Urban Deer In Montana Can Be A Problem. Can We Hunt Them?
Urban Deer are everywhere in Missoula, and the population seems to be growing. So why can't we hunt them?. Now the answers to this seem pretty self explanatory, but with the influx of out of staters, I thought it would be a good idea to touch base on this subject.
Bozeman Has a Totally Unexpected Sister City
This trivia about Bozeman might be one of the most amazing things I have learned since moving here. If you don't know what Sister Cities are, back in 1956, President Eisenhauer came up with Sister Cities International, a program to create peace and prosperity after World War 2, and to connect cities from across the world. These cities would share diverse cultures and hopefully lower the likelihood of conflicts in the future. As it turns out, Bozeman's sister city isn't one you'd expect.
River City Roots Festival blends music, art, fun
Music, art, food, community: All the ingredients that make up the River City Roots Festival return to the downtown streets Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. The Missoula Downtown Association’s Signature event is admission-free and features live music, an art show, the Family Roots Fest, the 4-mile Roots Run, and local food vendors.
Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Cannon Fire burns in Bob Marshall Wilderness
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Cannon Fire, burning 15 miles northeast of Condon, in the Bob Marshall Wilderness was mapped Sunday night at 765 acres. The daily flight log notes the fire is very active fire on the north side of Cannon Creek. There are three personnel assigned. The lightning-caused...
Missoula's River City Roots Festival seeks volunteers
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual River City Roots Festival returns to Missoula later this month, featuring live music, an art show and a family-fun fest in Caras Park. Organizers are currently looking for volunteers to sign up for the event. Volunteers receive a free festival T-shirt, a cup, a...
Black bear reported on University of Montana campus
UMPD reports a large black bear was seen at approximately 6 a.m. just north of Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Free outdoor movie on MSU campus
If you're looking for something fun to do in Bozeman Friday night, stop by the Montana State University campus. MSU invites the public to Bobcat Stadium for a free screening of the movie "Sing 2" on Friday, Aug. 19. Moviegoers of all ages can experience a beautiful summer evening on the stadium turf and see a movie on the big screen.
'Yellowstone' returns to film in downtown Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — “Yellowstone” is back filming in downtown Missoula, and this time it's near the Missoula Club. The production team lined up along Ryman and Main Street while extras bustled around, gearing up to film. Parking between Higgins and Ryman was blocked off, and Ryman between...
Bike Rodeo and Safety Fair planned in West Yellowstone
MISSOULA, Mont. — The West Yellowstone Bike Rodeo and Safety Fair takes place at Pioneer Park on Wednesday. The family-friendly event includes obstacle courses, free bike tune-ups and a bike raffle. The event runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The Gallatin...
As housing costs rise, mobile home residents are under pressure
Last winter, residents of a mobile home park in Missoula discovered that the project had been sold and that rents would rise. New park owners are also planning to change the property’s layout, which will displace some long-term tenants. Ralph Escalante and his girlfriend live in the park, in...
