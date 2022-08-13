Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
visitfingerlakes.com
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, was […]
NewsChannel 36
203rd Annual Steuben County Fair Opens Today
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The longest running county fair in the U.S. opened Monday. This year marks the 203rd annual Steuben County fair in Bath. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21st. This year's fair features animal showings, a demolition derby, rodeo, monster trucks, live music, food, exhibits, and more....
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes
Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newyorkupstate.com
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes
Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
NewsChannel 36
Quilts of Valor in the Southern Tier
MILLERTON, PA (WENY) -- Toni Bourdette has dedicated herself to giving back to veterans in the Southern Tier. Quilts of Valor, a nationally-known organization, gives handmade quilts to honor veterans for their service. Right now, Bourdette has over 150 quilts to work on, with a group of 55 volunteers in the Southern Tier.
NewsChannel 36
Meet Pepe, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Pepe, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Pepe is an almost 9-year-old male Dachshund/Standard Smooth Haired/Miniature Pinscher mix who thinks everything is fun and meant to be played with. According to the SPCA, Pepe is choosy with certain...
Brighton named ‘Hottest Zip Code in America’
In the 14618 Zip Code, homes sell in just six days and receive 4 times more views from prospective buyers than the standard U.S. listing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take a tour with the Finger Lakes Rail Riders
PENN YAN, NY (WETM)- Family and friends are encouraged to come out and experience rail biking for themselves. The Finger Lakes Rail Riders lets you get a workout in while also learning the history of Penn Yan and the rail system. “We showcase the pristine farm lands here and the scenery,” says tour guide Dave […]
NewsChannel 36
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill Restaurant to Break Ground in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - Construction will begin on a new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant in Big Flats. The restaurant will offer made-to-order lunch and dinner options, as well as ice cream. The new restaurant will include more than 30 staff members and will begin hiring in the month of September.
Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake
A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic plant. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
RPD: Man’s body pulled from Lake Ontario
Officials say the Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to determine the identity.
No HABs on Canandaigua Lake
Another of the Finger Lakes is free of Harmful Algal Blooms. A Friday water quality update from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that no HABs were reported on the lake. Seneca Lake has also been reported as HAB free. Isolated blooms have been spotted on Owasco, Skaneateles, Cayuga, Keuka,...
wxhc.com
Brockway Trucks Return To Homer To Much Fanfare (Photo Gallery)
With a perfect Saturday forecasted, the Brockway trucks were ready to parade down Homer Ave. to Rt. 281 then towards Clinton St. as they head their way to Main Street in Homer. The Huskies rolled into Main Street around 9am to much fanfare with residents and tourists waving, taking pictures,...
NewsChannel 36
M&T Bank Awarded $58,000 For Southern Tier Hunger Relief Organizations
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WENY) - M&T Bank awarded $58,000 in grant funding to local organizations that are working to address food insecurity across the southern tier. The funding will go toward several organizations in Chemung, Tompkins, and Tioga counties. "Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal will come...
WHEC TV-10
44-foot-houseboat sinks in Webster, no one injured
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 44-foot-houseboat sunk in Lake Ontario offshore of Webster Park on Friday evening, said the U.S. Coast Guard of the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard rescued the two people on the boat and no one was injured. Both were wearing flotation devices when the boat sunk.
NewsChannel 36
Drought Watch for the Southern Tier
Horseheads, NY (WENY)- New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, along with the NYS DEC announced today that more counties, including the Southern Tier, have been upgraded to a Drought Watch. Its been so dry at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, that rainfall totals for the year are 4" below normal. So...
Comments / 0