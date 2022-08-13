Read full article on original website
NC elections board OKs stricter rules for observers
North Carolina election leaders hope that proposed rule changes will lead to fewer disruptions from election observers. The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Tuesday unanimously approved temporary rule changes for election observers, many of whom are appointed by political parties to monitor the voting process from inside polling sites.
North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board tightened regulations for precinct observers Tuesday to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously voted to approve...
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies...
Oklahoma governor grants 60-day reprieve to Richard Glossip
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted death row inmate Richard Glossip a 60-day stay of execution on Tuesday while a state appeals court considers his claim of innocence. Stitt signed an executive order delaying Glossip’s execution for the 1997 killing of Glossip's boss, motel owner Barry Van...
Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA — Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in an Atlanta courthouse to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. It's unclear how much the former New York mayor and attorney...
Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska voters got their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race Tuesday in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. Also, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces 18 challengers in a primary in which the...
Immigration advocates sue LexisNexis over personal data
CHICAGO — Data broker LexisNexis Risk Solutions allegedly violated Illinois law by collecting and combining extensive personal information and selling it to third parties including federal immigration authorities, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by immigration advocates. The result is “a grave threat to civil liberties," the activists and...
Republican seeks to remove Democratic opponent from hotly contested NC Senate race over residency dispute
Raleigh, N.C. — A Republican competing for an open legislative seat in eastern North Carolina has filed an election protest, arguing that his opponent in the competitive state Senate district shouldn’t be on the ballot due to residency requirements. His opponent denies the allegation. In his complaint submitted...
NC election leaders call out 'falsehoods' on Fox News
Raleigh, N.C. — Election officials in North Carolina are pushing back against Fox News after a guest on a popular talk show claimed to have evidence of systemic voter fraud going on in North Carolina. On the Tucker Carlson show on Wednesday, former Trump administration official Russell Vought claimed...
NC appeals court: Pot search lawful despite hemp similarity
RALEIGH, N.C. — Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild' symptoms
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden continues to test negative after recently recovering from the virus but will wear a mask indoors for 10 days as a precaution.
EXPLAINER: Winners, losers in water cuts for Western states
WASHINGTON — People in Arizona and Nevada won't face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite water shortages on the Colorado River. But officials said Tuesday there will still be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico. Observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region.
Duke OBGYN providers see increase in women opting for permanent birth control methods as abortion laws tighten across US
Durham, N.C. — Duke Health experts focused on woman's reproductive health held a panel on Tuesday discussing the importance of women keeping the right to abortion in North Carolina and discussed the detrimental effects restricting the right abortion has on women's health. The risk of complications while carrying a...
Amazon workers in upstate New York file for union election
NEW YORK — Backed by the grassroots labor group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S., workers of another warehouse filed a petition on Tuesday for an election in upstate New York in the hopes of a similar outcome. A spokesperson for the...
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her...
NC veteran rides motorcycle 15,000 miles to raise mental health awareness
Wilmington, N.C. — A North Carolina veteran completed a 15,000-mile motorcycle ride across the U.S. for mental health awareness. Perry Steed's nearly three-month trip covered 48 states. He was welcomed home Sunday in Wilmington by his own family and his family of fellow bikers. "It's been a long ride,...
Ezra Miller seeks treatment for 'mental health issues'
NEW YORK — After a string of arrests and erratic behavior that spanned Hawaii to Vermont, “Flash” actor Ezra Miller said they have begun treatment for “complex mental health issues.”. The 29-year-old Miller, who identifies as non-binary, issued a statement late Monday. On Sept. 26, Miller...
$1 million, $100K prizes won in Powerball drawing in North Carolina
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket on Monday at a Clay County grocery store won a $1 million prize. It is the largest prize won nationally in the drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Ingles on U.S. 64 East in Hayesville. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all...
Puerto Rico cruise ship docks face $425M public-private deal
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday announced a public-private partnership to overhaul the island’s cruise ship docks as part of a $425 million project to boost the U.S. territory’s tourism sector. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the project aims to transform Puerto Rico...
NC truck driver earns 'Saved by the Belt' award for wearing seatbelt during crash on I-85
A North Carolina truck driver is being celebrated for prioritizing the safety of himself and others on the road. While the move is a common precaution taken by drivers, it's especially important for people like Donald Maines, who drives one of the more advanced trucks on the road. In August...
