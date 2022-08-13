ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WRAL News

NC elections board OKs stricter rules for observers

North Carolina election leaders hope that proposed rule changes will lead to fewer disruptions from election observers. The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Tuesday unanimously approved temporary rule changes for election observers, many of whom are appointed by political parties to monitor the voting process from inside polling sites.
ELECTIONS
WRAL News

North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board tightened regulations for precinct observers Tuesday to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously voted to approve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRAL News

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies...
WYOMING STATE
WRAL News

Oklahoma governor grants 60-day reprieve to Richard Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted death row inmate Richard Glossip a 60-day stay of execution on Tuesday while a state appeals court considers his claim of innocence. Stitt signed an executive order delaying Glossip’s execution for the 1997 killing of Glossip's boss, motel owner Barry Van...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WRAL News

Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in an Atlanta courthouse to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. It's unclear how much the former New York mayor and attorney...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Immigration advocates sue LexisNexis over personal data

CHICAGO — Data broker LexisNexis Risk Solutions allegedly violated Illinois law by collecting and combining extensive personal information and selling it to third parties including federal immigration authorities, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by immigration advocates. The result is “a grave threat to civil liberties," the activists and...
ILLINOIS STATE
WRAL News

NC election leaders call out 'falsehoods' on Fox News

Raleigh, N.C. — Election officials in North Carolina are pushing back against Fox News after a guest on a popular talk show claimed to have evidence of systemic voter fraud going on in North Carolina. On the Tucker Carlson show on Wednesday, former Trump administration official Russell Vought claimed...
ELECTIONS
WRAL News

Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild' symptoms

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden continues to test negative after recently recovering from the virus but will wear a mask indoors for 10 days as a precaution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: Winners, losers in water cuts for Western states

WASHINGTON — People in Arizona and Nevada won't face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite water shortages on the Colorado River. But officials said Tuesday there will still be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico. Observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region.
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Ezra Miller seeks treatment for 'mental health issues'

NEW YORK — After a string of arrests and erratic behavior that spanned Hawaii to Vermont, “Flash” actor Ezra Miller said they have begun treatment for “complex mental health issues.”. The 29-year-old Miller, who identifies as non-binary, issued a statement late Monday. On Sept. 26, Miller...
STAMFORD, VT
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

