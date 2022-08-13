ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil

Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time

UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers

If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail

Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win

Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division

Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
Jorge Masvidal still welcomes Leon Edwards fight but doesn’t see him beating Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Jorge Masvidal still welcomes the chance to settle an old grudge with Leon Edwards, but he doesn’t expect a UFC title to be up for grabs when they meet. The bad blood between the welterweights dates back to 2019, when Masvidal and Edwards briefly brawled backstage after UFC London. The altercation led to Masvidal’s infamous quote about dishing out a “three piece and a soda” after he was captured on video hitting Edwards.
Bo Nickal ‘confident’ he could beat Israel Adesanya or any top 10 UFC middleweight right now

Bo Nickal only has two professional fights on his record, but he already believes he’s ready to beat the best UFC fighters. As a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion in wrestling, the 26-year-old Penn State alum has an almost unmatched athletic pedigree coming into MMA. But he’s still a novice by comparison to fighters who’ve competed for several years at the highest level of the sport.
Fighter vs. Writer: Leon Edwards expects trilogy with Kamaru Usman after UFC 278; Paige VanZant responds to critics

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC 278 headliner Leon Edwards and BKFC star Paige VanZant join the show. With just a few days remaining until his title fight, Edwards previews his showdown against Kamaru Usman, his thoughts on their first meeting seven years ago and why he expects to dethrone the long reigning champion when they meet on Saturday.
Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”

Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’

Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
Dana White: ‘Big mistakes were made’ not re-signing Shane Burgos to UFC

Dana White admits the UFC made mistakes in regards to Shane Burgos moving on from the promotion. On Monday, the longtime featherweight contender revealed on The MMA Hour that he signed an exclusive deal with the Professional Fighters League after fighting out his contract with the UFC. “Hurricane” picked up a hard fought majority decision win over Charles Jourdain in July at UFC Long Island to enter free agency.
UFC

