A Bellator MMA fighter let his opponent hit him over and over so he could time the ultimate counter punch KO
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
mmanews.com
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail
Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, reveals he’s already 200 pounds after last win
Paddy Pimblett expects to hear his name being called a lot as he continues his UFC career. Already recognized as one of the most talked-about athletes in MMA, the 27-year-old lightweight currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the octagon following his latest win over Jordan Leavitt. But he didn’t get to celebrate very long before Terrance McKinney called him out following an impressive finish of McKinney’s own at UFC Vegas 59.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division
Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
MMA Fighting
Yazmin Jauregui reveals what Dana White told her after stellar UFC San Diego debut
SAN DIEGO — Yazmin Jauregui put on quite a show in her UFC debut. The top strawweight prospect discusses her win over Iasmin Lucindo, what Dana White told her after her stellar promotional debut, representing Mexico, and much more.
MMA Fighting
Jorge Masvidal still welcomes Leon Edwards fight but doesn’t see him beating Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Jorge Masvidal still welcomes the chance to settle an old grudge with Leon Edwards, but he doesn’t expect a UFC title to be up for grabs when they meet. The bad blood between the welterweights dates back to 2019, when Masvidal and Edwards briefly brawled backstage after UFC London. The altercation led to Masvidal’s infamous quote about dishing out a “three piece and a soda” after he was captured on video hitting Edwards.
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal ‘confident’ he could beat Israel Adesanya or any top 10 UFC middleweight right now
Bo Nickal only has two professional fights on his record, but he already believes he’s ready to beat the best UFC fighters. As a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion in wrestling, the 26-year-old Penn State alum has an almost unmatched athletic pedigree coming into MMA. But he’s still a novice by comparison to fighters who’ve competed for several years at the highest level of the sport.
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Leon Edwards expects trilogy with Kamaru Usman after UFC 278; Paige VanZant responds to critics
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC 278 headliner Leon Edwards and BKFC star Paige VanZant join the show. With just a few days remaining until his title fight, Edwards previews his showdown against Kamaru Usman, his thoughts on their first meeting seven years ago and why he expects to dethrone the long reigning champion when they meet on Saturday.
Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”
Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review. Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022. Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera...
MMA Fighting
Paige VanZant pulled from BKFC London card, fight with Charisa Sigala rescheduled for October
Paige VanZant will no longer be competing at the upcoming BKFC London card scheduled on Aug. 20. Multiple sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that VanZant’s bout against Charisa Sigala has been pulled from the event with plans to reschedule the fight at a later date. News of the change was first reported by My MMA News.
MMA Fighting
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane wants fight with friend and Bellator champ Liz Carmouche for retirement bout
Former Bellator flyweight champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane would like to go out on top with a title fight against her longtime friend and training partner, current Bellator flyweight champ Liz Carmouche. “Of course I want to retire as champ,” Macfarlane said after her unanimous decision win over Bruna Ellen at Bellator...
MMAmania.com
Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’
Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone. In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Dana White: ‘Big mistakes were made’ not re-signing Shane Burgos to UFC
Dana White admits the UFC made mistakes in regards to Shane Burgos moving on from the promotion. On Monday, the longtime featherweight contender revealed on The MMA Hour that he signed an exclusive deal with the Professional Fighters League after fighting out his contract with the UFC. “Hurricane” picked up a hard fought majority decision win over Charles Jourdain in July at UFC Long Island to enter free agency.
MMA Fighting
Michael ‘Venom’ Page praises Bellator for allowing him to compete in bare-knuckle fight in BKFC
Michael “Venom” Page knows he’s in a unique position with a promoter who will actually allow him to explore opportunities where there’s far more risk than reward involved for them. On the heels of his split decision loss in an interim welterweight title fight against Logan...
