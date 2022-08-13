ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Tuesday, August 16. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

UMMC behavior response team adds security to reduce workplace violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Police and Public Safety Department’s behavioral response team, which started being tested in February, has been implemented as a full-time, permanent fixture. Leaders with UMMC said the team has been successful at de-escalating potentially violent situations. The rapid response unit, which responds to panic […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Tuesday, August 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. How concerned should you be about COVID-19, Monkeypox, and Polio?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mississippi Power sponsors professional development training for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Power is helping students from some of the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities recharge with professional development. Ten students from Tougaloo College, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley State helped to launch the first UPLIFT leadership program. The goal of the retreat is to support efforts to keep Mississippi’s best and brightest students in the state after they graduate by helping them transition from college to career.
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay

RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV.com

Byram company provides bottled water to Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson enters the third week of a citywide boil water notice, cases of water are being provided daily to neighbors. Premium Waters, Inc., a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility in Byram, is behind the efforts to help distribute water in the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Monday, August 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. One boy from Pass Christian will soon take to the Jumbotron...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Pump repair critical for Jackson water pressure, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the state-imposed boil-water notice could be lifted this weekend. The mayor said people should continue to limit the amount of water they use. Two broken pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant that led to a drop in pressure and a water conservation notice still haven't been repaired.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Magnolia Speech School begins new year in brand new facility

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first full week of school in the new year is in a new modern facility for students of the Magnolia Speech School. Sixty-five children are walking the new hallways, entering new classrooms, and getting accustomed to a different learning environment. Magnolia Speech School has moved...
MADISON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Former Texas death row inmate arrested in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office that an individual who was indicted on Friday morning on a charge of capital murder may have been in Vicksburg. A grand jury capias had been issued for his arrest. Deputy Vicksburg...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
MSNBC

Mississippi's got issues

A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Council urges mayor to bring on a third-party firm to manage water treatment plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Jackson City Council say it could be time for someone else to manage the city’s water treatment plants. Citing multiple water crises and a growing lack of confidence in the city’s ability to run them, the council approved a resolution Tuesday requesting that the mayor “engage a third-party management company” to run the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Top rated hotels in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

