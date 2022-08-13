JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Power is helping students from some of the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities recharge with professional development. Ten students from Tougaloo College, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley State helped to launch the first UPLIFT leadership program. The goal of the retreat is to support efforts to keep Mississippi’s best and brightest students in the state after they graduate by helping them transition from college to career.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO