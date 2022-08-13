Read full article on original website
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 16
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Tuesday, August 16. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WLBT
MS Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics takes stand against firearm negligence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is taking a stand against gun negligence. The group said firearm-related injuries have risen 40% over the last four years in Mississippi. This includes a rise in firearm injuries among children 15 and younger. “Firearm deaths have...
UMMC behavior response team adds security to reduce workplace violence
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Police and Public Safety Department’s behavioral response team, which started being tested in February, has been implemented as a full-time, permanent fixture. Leaders with UMMC said the team has been successful at de-escalating potentially violent situations. The rapid response unit, which responds to panic […]
WLBT
Legislators willing to re-examine hot pursuit law in wake of recent deadly accidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The police chase that started in Pearl and ended in Flowood Sunday is again putting the state’s hot pursuit law under the microscope. The state law leaves all the details up to the locals, but this isn’t the first time that pursuits have ended in a deadly crash and called people’s attention to the law.
WLBT
Things To Know for Tuesday, August 16
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. How concerned should you be about COVID-19, Monkeypox, and Polio?
WLBT
More than two weeks into it, Lumumba not sure when state-imposed boil water notice would be lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state-imposed boil water notice on all Jackson’s surface-water connections continues to be in force, more than two weeks after it was imposed. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was unsure when the notice would be lifted, citing continued issues with sampling. “What we have seen...
mississippifreepress.org
Fifty Students Earn GEDs and Diplomas through West Jackson CDC’s YouthBuild Program
Fifty students from the West Jackson Community Development Corporation YouthBuild program, decked in black caps and gowns, walked in front of family and friends on July 23, 2022, with instructors handing them the GEDs and diplomas they worked so hard to earn. YouthBuild is an eight-month program that helps students...
WLBT
Mississippi Power sponsors professional development training for students
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Power is helping students from some of the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities recharge with professional development. Ten students from Tougaloo College, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley State helped to launch the first UPLIFT leadership program. The goal of the retreat is to support efforts to keep Mississippi’s best and brightest students in the state after they graduate by helping them transition from college to career.
Madison County Journal
Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay
RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
WJTV.com
Byram company provides bottled water to Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson enters the third week of a citywide boil water notice, cases of water are being provided daily to neighbors. Premium Waters, Inc., a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility in Byram, is behind the efforts to help distribute water in the capital city.
WLBT
Things To Know for Monday, August 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. One boy from Pass Christian will soon take to the Jumbotron...
WAPT
Pump repair critical for Jackson water pressure, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the state-imposed boil-water notice could be lifted this weekend. The mayor said people should continue to limit the amount of water they use. Two broken pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant that led to a drop in pressure and a water conservation notice still haven't been repaired.
WLBT
City of Clinton to see $8 million development on Mississippi College property
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New and dramatic changes will be coming to Clinton after the state legislature granted the city $8 million. “It’s an exciting project that will, I think, impact this school and this community for generations to come,” Mississippi College President Blake Thompson said. Fifty acres...
WLBT
Magnolia Speech School begins new year in brand new facility
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first full week of school in the new year is in a new modern facility for students of the Magnolia Speech School. Sixty-five children are walking the new hallways, entering new classrooms, and getting accustomed to a different learning environment. Magnolia Speech School has moved...
Vicksburg Post
Former Texas death row inmate arrested in Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office that an individual who was indicted on Friday morning on a charge of capital murder may have been in Vicksburg. A grand jury capias had been issued for his arrest. Deputy Vicksburg...
MSNBC
Mississippi's got issues
A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
WLBT
Council urges mayor to bring on a third-party firm to manage water treatment plants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Jackson City Council say it could be time for someone else to manage the city’s water treatment plants. Citing multiple water crises and a growing lack of confidence in the city’s ability to run them, the council approved a resolution Tuesday requesting that the mayor “engage a third-party management company” to run the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants.
WLBT
City of Jackson says water distribution will now be at the same time, place each weekday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Monday. The distribution will take place at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The...
WLBT
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A convicted felon has pleaded guilty and has received the maximum judgement after raping a vulnerable adult at a Canton nursing home earlier this year. According to the district attorney, Antwon Harris, 35, entered the Canton Manor Nursing Home early on the morning of January 13 after posing as a new hire.
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
