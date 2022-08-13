ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD earns 'B' rating from Texas Education Agency

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Socorro Independent School District received an overall "B" grade from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Twenty-one schools earned an A-rating in the first state accountability ratings released by the Texas Education Agency since 2019. All 47 rated schools in SISD...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD to collaborate with El Paso police to get district more SROS

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District police will be able to hire off-duty police officers to work as school resource officers (SRO). The El Paso city council approved placing city officers as SROs Tuesday morning in the city meeting. The district currently has a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso IDEA Public Schools receives 'A', 'B' ratings from TEA

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The IDEA Public Schools received its rating as reported by the Texas Education Agency A-F accountability ratings. As a district, 109 schools in Texas—or 95 percent of schools--received an A or B rating, with 31 schools receiving 100 percent of eligible distinctions. This...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

NMSU E-Sports team hosts open house

EL PASO, Texas — New Mexico State University is welcoming student back to school and so is their E-Sports team. Today the team hosted an open house inside the Corbett Student Union Center. It was the first ever open house hosted by the group. "We were the first school...
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Photography#Coronado High School#El Pasoan Gracyn Hunt
KFOX 14

77 parents sign up as volunteers to patrol Gadsden ISD schools

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14) — Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from the community to address the lack of school resource officers within the district. Gadsden ISD said 77 people have signed up as volunteers to be part of the district's Parents on Patrol for Schools program. The volunteers,...
ANTHONY, NM
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD received 'A' rating from Texas Education Agency

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned an “A” rating for overall academic performance from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Ysleta ISD received 98 percent of its campuses earning top ratings of either “A” or “B” for their educational...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
SOCORRO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
KFOX 14

El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools

EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in El Paso, health officials confirmed Tuesday. The patients include a man in his 60s, living in the zip code 79932 with no underlying health conditions and a woman in her 80s, living in the zip code 79936 with underlying medical conditions.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy