Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD earns 'B' rating from Texas Education Agency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Socorro Independent School District received an overall "B" grade from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Twenty-one schools earned an A-rating in the first state accountability ratings released by the Texas Education Agency since 2019. All 47 rated schools in SISD...
KFOX 14
City approves plan to provide officers to be SROs at El Paso ISD elementary schools
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new partnership with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District is aimed at protecting children in El Paso. There will be school resource officers (SROs) at elementary schools in the El Paso ISD. Those SROs will be officers...
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
KFOX 14
Sun Bowl Association announces 2022-23 Sun Court; UTEP junior named Sun Queen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association announced the 2022-23 Sun Court, including a new Sun Queen, Lady-in-Waiting, and Sun Princesses on Aug. 5 at the El Paso Country Club. Eight new Sun Princesses join the 2022-23 Sun Court, along with the new Sun Queen, Analisa Quinonez...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD to collaborate with El Paso police to get district more SROS
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District police will be able to hire off-duty police officers to work as school resource officers (SRO). The El Paso city council approved placing city officers as SROs Tuesday morning in the city meeting. The district currently has a...
KFOX 14
Dorm prices rise at New Mexico State University during 2022-2023 school year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Students at New Mexico State University are feeling the impacts of inflation. Every first year, first time undergraduate student of NMSU are required to live on campus unless they have received an exemption. In first year residency halls the cot of living has increased...
KFOX 14
El Paso IDEA Public Schools receives 'A', 'B' ratings from TEA
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The IDEA Public Schools received its rating as reported by the Texas Education Agency A-F accountability ratings. As a district, 109 schools in Texas—or 95 percent of schools--received an A or B rating, with 31 schools receiving 100 percent of eligible distinctions. This...
KFOX 14
NMSU E-Sports team hosts open house
EL PASO, Texas — New Mexico State University is welcoming student back to school and so is their E-Sports team. Today the team hosted an open house inside the Corbett Student Union Center. It was the first ever open house hosted by the group. "We were the first school...
KFOX 14
77 parents sign up as volunteers to patrol Gadsden ISD schools
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14) — Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from the community to address the lack of school resource officers within the district. Gadsden ISD said 77 people have signed up as volunteers to be part of the district's Parents on Patrol for Schools program. The volunteers,...
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD received 'A' rating from Texas Education Agency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned an “A” rating for overall academic performance from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Ysleta ISD received 98 percent of its campuses earning top ratings of either “A” or “B” for their educational...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD fires chief of police Jose Castorena
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District fired chief of police Jose Castorena Tuesday night. The Socorro ISD Board of Trustees voted four to two to terminate the contract. Earlier this year Castorena was placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson for the school district.
KFOX 14
El Paso police, EPISD police could collaborate to bring more resource officers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District could be getting more resource officers (SRO) for its elementary campuses. The Chief of Police Services for El Paso ISD, Manuel Chavira, said they are presenting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to the El Paso City Council Tuesday for approval.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools
EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
KFOX 14
Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
KFOX 14
54-year-old Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn New Mexico State University
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Las Cruces was charged for threatening to burn New Mexico State University, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint...
KFOX 14
TTUHSC El Paso physicians learning to provide aid at incidents police, SWAT respond to
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences El Paso is putting together a team of health care workers who will respond alongside police and SWAT to critical incidents. Physicians will provide first aid to victims, law enforcement or anyone else at an ongoing crime scene. Stephen...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans to vote on more than $272M in ballot proposals in November election
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents will vote on more than $272.48 million on proposals to improve streets, parks and recreational centers and on a plan for climate action in the November election. The El Paso city council approved the ballot proposals at the city meeting on...
KFOX 14
County Attorney orders temporary shut down of 'mansion party' business in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A residence in far east El Paso that is allegedly used to host for-profit parties known as “Mansion Parties" is being ordered to temporarily shut down, according to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office. A temporary restraining order against the property located...
KFOX 14
2 cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in El Paso, health officials confirmed Tuesday. The patients include a man in his 60s, living in the zip code 79932 with no underlying health conditions and a woman in her 80s, living in the zip code 79936 with underlying medical conditions.
