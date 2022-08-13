Read full article on original website
California Climate Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund
The Climate Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund is designed to “Jumpstart critical climate solutions through flexible, low-cost credit and credit support.”. California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 6.7, Division 1, Chapter 2, Article 6.7 provides the Climate Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund Act of 2020, which is contained in Section 63048.91 to 63048.100. Article 6.7 was added in 2020 by Chapter 10. Section 63048.91 names the act.
California’s Tribal Government Gaming and Self-Sufficiency Act
In November 1998, state voters approved the Tribal Government Gaming and Economic Self-Sufficiency Act by passing Proposition 5. The proposition, which amended state law but not the State Constitution, required the state to enter into a specific compact with Indian tribes to allow certain Class III gambling activities. California has...
Gov. Newsom Applauds ‘Inflation Reduction Act’
“Just as you can’t drink yourself sober, you cannot spend your way out of inflation or tax yourself out of recession or borrow your way out of debt. Yet that’s what the Democrats claim they can do,” California Rep. Tom McClintock said about H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act President Joe Biden just signed into law.
California Citizen Complaint Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Government Code Title 2, Division 1, Chapter 5.1 provides the Citizen Complaint Act of 1997, which is contained in Section 8330 to 8332. Chapter 5.1 was added in 1997 by Chapter 416. Section 8330 names the act, and specifies that all state agencies that have Internet websites must implement this act in a manner that is consistent with the statewide strategy for electronic commerce as established by the Department of Information Technology.
CPUC Set to Strip CA Residents of Subsidized Broadband Service
The California Public Utilities Commission is looking to strip low-income California residents who participate in the California LifeLine program of subsidized broadband access next week, which is a vital resource for so many in the state. The CPUC’s Proposed Decision will deny low-income California households from combining state and federal...
California Congressional Republicans Urge Gov. Newsom to Raise Shasta Dam
In a letter sent to Governor Newsom on Tuesday, California Congressional Republicans urged him to reverse his position on the enlargement of the Shasta Dam due to numerous water use, electric, and environmental reasons. The subject of raising Shasta Dam, located on the Northern end of the Sacramento Valley in...
California Waste and Carbon Emissions Reduction Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Public Utilities Code Division 1, Part 2, Chapter 8, Article 1 contains the Waste Heat and Carbon Emissions Reduction Act, which is contained in Sections 2840 to 2843. Article 1 was added in 2007 by Chapter 713. Section 2840 names the act. California’s...
Sac Bee Editor Tells Tall Tale in Preoccupation with Assemblyman Kiley
The Sacramento Bee has a bull’s-eye on Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Granite Bay), who is running for Congress in Congressional District 3. Kiley garnered the golden endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The Bee’s recent headlines include: “California carnage: Why does Placer County Assemblyman Kevin Kiley hate his own state?”...
