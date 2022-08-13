Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Spotlight on abortion pushes Nebraska candidates to share their views
Nebraska leaders’ decision to punt on a special legislative session on abortion hasn’t put the issue entirely on the back burner until January. In fact, the decision may be putting abortion front-and-center for politicians and voters in the November election. It’s too soon to tell whether abortion will...
Top lawyers hired by those in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA — In the state investigation spurred by then-President Donald Trump's call to Georgia's top election official, people who have been called to testify — or who might be — about potential interference in the 2020 presidential contest are turning to high-profile lawyers. Trump has hired Drew...
US West hit with water cuts but rebuffs call for deeper ones
SALT LAKE CITY — For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought, federal officials announced Tuesday. Though the cuts will not result in any immediate new...
Oklahoma governor grants 60-day reprieve to Richard Glossip
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted death row inmate Richard Glossip a 60-day stay of execution on Tuesday while a state appeals court considers his claim of innocence. Stitt signed an executive order delaying Glossip’s execution for the 1997 killing of Glossip's boss, motel owner Barry...
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy,...
‘Siembra’ internship plants seeds for budding professionals needed in Nebraska
OMAHA — Armed with red, green, skinny, stubby and other chiles, Haidy Rivera and a team of fellow interns set out to create an unforgettable salsa. By the end of a weeklong mission, guided by renowned Nebraska chef Clayton Chapman, the half-dozen teens had cooked up and packaged a hot item they felt suited their nonprofit client’s needs.
Stolen trailer full of Amazon packages found on Nebraska interstate, State Patrol says
A semi trailer full of Amazon packages that had been stolen from Maryland in early August was recovered on an interstate north of Lincoln on Friday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers stopped the eastbound trailer Friday morning on Interstate 80 near Waverly, about 5 miles northeast of Lincoln.
