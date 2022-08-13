ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetterman holds first rally following stroke in Erie

By Brian Wilk
 4 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is back on the campaign trail, and his first stop was here in Erie.

Fetterman was at the Bayfront Convention Center in downtown Erie on Friday to hold his first rally after suffering a stroke back in May. There was a large turnout at the John Fetterman rally, as he looks to become a U.S. Senator.

Fetterman has noted that whoever wins Erie County will win the Pennsylvania election.

PA Senate Race: Fetterman plans ‘raw’ remarks in return to campaign trail

He said in a statement that he has visited Erie dozens of times over the years and is proud to get back on the campaign trail here. He’s also stated Erie County is one of Pennsylvania’s biggest bellwether counties.

According to the website Politics Pa., Fetterman leads his Republican rival D. Mehmet Oz by double digits.

