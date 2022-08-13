ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris on his emotional outburst: "I can't believe I said that..."

Will Zalatoris says he "can't believe" his outburst on the 72nd green at the FedEx St. Jude Championship en route to his maiden PGA Tour victory but he was just happy he didn't say anything worse. The 25-year-old finally claimed his first victory on the circuit after 55 starts. Of...
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas tells Will Zalatoris' mentor to "show some class"

If you didn't know, PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas is an avid social media user. Just like Max Homa, he's usually there in the comments to post a dry and witty remark, never taking himself too seriously. One thing with social media is that although posts can be deleted, they...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro daggers LIV Golf's Bubba Watson with savage post

It's fair to say Australian PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy cares very little about what LIV Golf player Bubba Watson thinks about him. Especially since he fired this Tweet after seeing a news report about Salma al-Shehab - a Saudi women's rights activist - being handed a 34-year prison sentence.
Golf.com

Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing

When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
theScore

Notable golfers won't advance to BMW Championship

With the FedEx St. Jude Championship's conclusion on Sunday evening, the top 70 is set in the projected FedEx Cup eligibility standings. Players that found themselves inside that number will see another week, while those who finished between Nos. 71 and 125 completed their 2021-22 PGA TOUR season on Sunday.
golfmagic.com

Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"

Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
ESPN

Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
Golf Digest

How to watch the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club

The FedEx Cup Playoffs make their way to Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for the second event of this year’s three-stop postseason journey. Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler lead the charge, siting first and second in the FedEx Cup eligibility standings (despite Scheffler missing the cut at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship). Can this year’s event match the drama of a year ago, when Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau dueled for six playoff holes before the former claimed the title at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore? We’ll find out soon enough.
Golf Digest

BMW Championship picks 2022: The longshot our experts love at Wilmington

Look, there’s no other way to say it—we are on absolute fire. After Lee Alldrick went on a tear this summer, hitting on Rory McIlroy in Canada and on both of Tony Finau’s wins in Minnesota and Detroit, both Christopher Powers and Pat Mayo cashed in on Will Zalatoris’ breakthrough this past weekend in Memphis, giving them each three outright victories on the season. Unbiased opinion: There is no better gambling column in golf (semi-biased).
Golf Digest

Latest photos of Augusta National’s work on the 13th hole reveal how it could play from a new tee in 2023

The work on one of Augusta National’s most anticipated course changes in years looks to be progressing quite rapidly this summer. Aerial photos taken by Eureka Earth show what appears to be a lengthening of the 13th hole—extending the tee box by perhaps as much as 40 yards—onto land Augusta National purchased from Augusta Country Club in 2017.
Golf Digest

2022 BMW Championship tee times: First- and second-round pairings

The PGA Tour heads to Delaware for the first time—big news if you’re a Delawarean—for the second stop in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs … the BMW Championship. The top 70 players off the FedEx Cup eligibility list qualify to compete at Wilmington Country Club, with Will Zalatoris holding the top spot after his first PGA Tour win last week at TPC Southwind. Willy Z is joined by Scottie Scheffler—who is coming off a missed cut despite entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed—Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and defending FedEx Cup champ Patrick Cantlay.
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in South Carolina

The question for those considering a South Carolina golf trip is usually not whether you should go but rather where in the Palmetto State to go. For a small state (it’s the 10th-smallest in the U.S.), there are great destinations that are very varied from each other. Myrtle Beach...
