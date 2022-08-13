The FedEx Cup Playoffs make their way to Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for the second event of this year’s three-stop postseason journey. Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler lead the charge, siting first and second in the FedEx Cup eligibility standings (despite Scheffler missing the cut at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship). Can this year’s event match the drama of a year ago, when Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau dueled for six playoff holes before the former claimed the title at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore? We’ll find out soon enough.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 11 HOURS AGO