golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris on his emotional outburst: "I can't believe I said that..."
Will Zalatoris says he "can't believe" his outburst on the 72nd green at the FedEx St. Jude Championship en route to his maiden PGA Tour victory but he was just happy he didn't say anything worse. The 25-year-old finally claimed his first victory on the circuit after 55 starts. Of...
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas tells Will Zalatoris' mentor to "show some class"
If you didn't know, PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas is an avid social media user. Just like Max Homa, he's usually there in the comments to post a dry and witty remark, never taking himself too seriously. One thing with social media is that although posts can be deleted, they...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro daggers LIV Golf's Bubba Watson with savage post
It's fair to say Australian PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy cares very little about what LIV Golf player Bubba Watson thinks about him. Especially since he fired this Tweet after seeing a news report about Salma al-Shehab - a Saudi women's rights activist - being handed a 34-year prison sentence.
Golf.com
Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing
When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
theScore
Notable golfers won't advance to BMW Championship
With the FedEx St. Jude Championship's conclusion on Sunday evening, the top 70 is set in the projected FedEx Cup eligibility standings. Players that found themselves inside that number will see another week, while those who finished between Nos. 71 and 125 completed their 2021-22 PGA TOUR season on Sunday.
Golf Channel
Finally! Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist weds Tour caddie two years after original date
Congratulations are in order for three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist!. After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – the 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner formally married PGA Tour caddie and Scotsman Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 10.
golfmagic.com
Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"
Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Golf Digest
How have we never heard this incredible Fred Couples story involving Joe LaCava and a 'missing' 7-iron?
Seriously, this is an all-time PGA Tour story from Fred Couples. And after doing an extensive* (*15-second) Google search, I didn't see it written about anywhere else. Not sure how that's possible, because, again, this is an all-time story. OK, let's tee this tale up by saying it involves Couples,...
ESPN
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
Golf.com
Why Will Zalatoris’ miracle rock-shot surprised TPC Southwind’s designer
Ron Prichard was glued to the FedEx St. Jude Championship playoff between Will Zalatoris and Sepp Straka at TPC Southwind Sunday evening. He had a couple of good reasons for tuning in. For one, the action was riveting, with Zalatoris and Straka trading blows over three thrilling holes of sudden...
Golf Digest
How to watch the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club
The FedEx Cup Playoffs make their way to Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for the second event of this year’s three-stop postseason journey. Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler lead the charge, siting first and second in the FedEx Cup eligibility standings (despite Scheffler missing the cut at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship). Can this year’s event match the drama of a year ago, when Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau dueled for six playoff holes before the former claimed the title at Caves Valley Golf Club outside of Baltimore? We’ll find out soon enough.
Golf Digest
BMW Championship picks 2022: The longshot our experts love at Wilmington
Look, there’s no other way to say it—we are on absolute fire. After Lee Alldrick went on a tear this summer, hitting on Rory McIlroy in Canada and on both of Tony Finau’s wins in Minnesota and Detroit, both Christopher Powers and Pat Mayo cashed in on Will Zalatoris’ breakthrough this past weekend in Memphis, giving them each three outright victories on the season. Unbiased opinion: There is no better gambling column in golf (semi-biased).
GolfWRX
Cam Percy clarifies ‘they’re gone’ comment regarding Cam Smith and Marc Leishman
Last week, a report from The Telegraph that claimed Cameron Smith was joining LIV Golf for a contract north of $100 million took the golf world by storm. And at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the world No. 2 didn’t deny the reports. “I’m ready to cop some heat....
Golf Digest
Latest photos of Augusta National’s work on the 13th hole reveal how it could play from a new tee in 2023
The work on one of Augusta National’s most anticipated course changes in years looks to be progressing quite rapidly this summer. Aerial photos taken by Eureka Earth show what appears to be a lengthening of the 13th hole—extending the tee box by perhaps as much as 40 yards—onto land Augusta National purchased from Augusta Country Club in 2017.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship
The PGA Tour's 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The FedEx St. Jude Championship field had the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular...
Golf Digest
Whatever side you're on in the PGA Tour vs. LIV battle, you'll love this Eddie Pepperell spoof on pro golf's drama
The battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has really heated up in recent months, causing a civil war in pro golf—and on Golf Twitter. But if there's one device that can defuse a tense situation, something that all sides can get behind, it's a great spoof video.
Golf Digest
Robby Shelton wins last regular season Korn Ferry Tour event as 25 PGA Tour cards are solidified
Robby Shelton punctuated his return to the PGA Tour on Sunday by winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship, beating England’s Ben Taylor by one stroke. But the race for 25 PGA Tour cards—the tournament within the tournament at the last regular-season event on the Korn Ferry Tour—never left the starting gate.
Golf Digest
2022 BMW Championship tee times: First- and second-round pairings
The PGA Tour heads to Delaware for the first time—big news if you’re a Delawarean—for the second stop in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs … the BMW Championship. The top 70 players off the FedEx Cup eligibility list qualify to compete at Wilmington Country Club, with Will Zalatoris holding the top spot after his first PGA Tour win last week at TPC Southwind. Willy Z is joined by Scottie Scheffler—who is coming off a missed cut despite entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed—Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and defending FedEx Cup champ Patrick Cantlay.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in South Carolina
The question for those considering a South Carolina golf trip is usually not whether you should go but rather where in the Palmetto State to go. For a small state (it’s the 10th-smallest in the U.S.), there are great destinations that are very varied from each other. Myrtle Beach...
