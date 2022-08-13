Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Indiana students can design ‘I Voted’ stickers for upcoming election
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana wants students to design the next “I Voted” stickers for the upcoming 2022 election. Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced a statewide competition encouraging students in kindergarten through 12th grade to come up with their own designs. The contest is open to all...
cbs4indy.com
Former Attorney General Curtis Hill among candidates vying for vacant second Congressional district position
INDIANAPOLIS — The deadline for the Indiana Republican Party to decide who will be running to fill the vacancy left by the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s death is approaching. Candidates are stepping forward to show their interest. Governor Eric Holcomb called for a special election to fill the...
cbs4indy.com
East Coast chicken chain Atomic Wings expanding into Indianapolis area
INDIANAPOLIS — Known for their Buffalo-style chicken wings, East Coast-based Atomic Wings is planning to expand into the Indianapolis area with multiple stores offering a fast-casual restaurant experience. Greenfield native and restauranteur Mike Harmon, who owns eight Firehouse Subs franchises in Indiana, is planning to bring the first Atomic...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana task force seizes 369 firearms, arrests 397 suspects in year 1
INDIANAPOLIS — Over the last year, hundreds of illegal firearms have been seized by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. The task force was established one year ago, and law enforcement from across central Indiana are touting the program’s success. Just last week, investigators with the task force...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Inflation Reduction Act could expand renewable energy use in Indiana, experts say
INDIANAPOLIS – Part of the Inflation Reduction Act aims to expand use of wind and solar energy, and experts say you could see that happen in Indiana. Businesses say a federal renewable energy tax credit has helped more Hoosiers make the switch to solar. And there’s a chance it could bring more homes and businesses on board.
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
cbs4indy.com
Indy sees rent growth higher than national average
INDIANAPOLIS — We are seeing record high increases in rent prices across the country, and the rates in Indiana and Indianapolis are higher than the national average. Rent prices are fluctuating alongside the housing market. Those who can’t afford to buy a house are spending more on rent, causing the prices to rise. Just like everything else, inflation is playing a role, too.
cbs4indy.com
USDA recalls frozen pizza over possible metal pieces
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza are being recalled due to the possibility of metal pieces in the food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. On Sunday, Aug. 14, the USDA made the official recall for 13,099...
Comments / 0