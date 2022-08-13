ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Indiana students can design ‘I Voted’ stickers for upcoming election

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana wants students to design the next “I Voted” stickers for the upcoming 2022 election. Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced a statewide competition encouraging students in kindergarten through 12th grade to come up with their own designs. The contest is open to all...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

East Coast chicken chain Atomic Wings expanding into Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS — Known for their Buffalo-style chicken wings, East Coast-based Atomic Wings is planning to expand into the Indianapolis area with multiple stores offering a fast-casual restaurant experience. Greenfield native and restauranteur Mike Harmon, who owns eight Firehouse Subs franchises in Indiana, is planning to bring the first Atomic...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Mishawaka, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Mishawaka, IN
cbs4indy.com

When will it feel like fall in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy sees rent growth higher than national average

INDIANAPOLIS — We are seeing record high increases in rent prices across the country, and the rates in Indiana and Indianapolis are higher than the national average. Rent prices are fluctuating alongside the housing market. Those who can’t afford to buy a house are spending more on rent, causing the prices to rise. Just like everything else, inflation is playing a role, too.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

USDA recalls frozen pizza over possible metal pieces

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza are being recalled due to the possibility of metal pieces in the food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. On Sunday, Aug. 14, the USDA made the official recall for 13,099...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy