Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
cmac.tv
Fresno Housing Spotlight Ep 1
DescriptionFresno Housing Spotlight is a show that spotlights key issues in affordable housing, with input from Fresno’s leading voices.
Clovis hosting annual 'Park in the Park' event this weekend
If you're looking for something to do with the family this weekend, Clovis is hosting its annual "Park in the Park" event.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford couple organizes blood drives to 'pay it forward'; first is Wednesday
Hanford’s Tony Winterowd believes that when you borrow something, you pay it back — or forward, as the case may be. After receiving nine units of blood during an emergency health situation in 2019, the former pastor and his wife, Sheri, are helping to organize a pair of blood drives this week to “pay it forward.”
Customers mourn after Fresno County produce stand shuts down for good
The Saeturn Fruit Stand had been in the field near the corner of Shaw and Locan in Clovis for more than a decade. But now, the stand is empty and so is the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vietnamese restaurant opens location in Campus Pointe
Wayside Noodles held its grand opening Saturday. The owners pride themselves on using fresh ingredients and giving the customers the best experience possible.
Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
New park opens in Madera
The city of Madera hosted a grand opening Monday night to celebrate the completion of Almond Park.
12-year-old boy spends birthday handing out water bottles in downtown Fresno
Instead of having a party, a Valley boy used his birthday to help those experiencing homelessness in downtown Fresno on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesungazette.com
Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia
VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
Family and friends hold vigil for missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma family will be holding a prayer vigil Sunday night as the search continues for their missing daughter. A vigil for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Selma, marking one week since her reported disappearance. Jolissa was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on […]
KMPH.com
Selma couple caught in Vegas during record breaking monsoon season
Las Vegas has seen yet another wet night as its monsoon rain flood streets and casinos. A Selma couple currently on vacation in Las Vegas got there just in time to be hit with the record-breaking monsoon rainfall. “It was pouring down rain inside the building, all the water was...
kubaradio.com
New Study Says California Overdue for ‘Megaflood’
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – A new study shows California is overdue for a ‘mega flood.’ According to Science Advances, climate change has doubled the state’s chances of a thousand year flood. The study says the hypothetical flood would mostly destroy the Central Valley, including Sacramento, Fresno and Bakersfield and it would also submerge parts of Los Angeles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sierranewsonline.com
Excessive Heat Watch All Week
HANFORD—The National Weather Service Hanford has issued an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Tuesday, 8.16.2022, through Friday, 8.20.22. Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures from 104 to 109 degrees are expected. It all starts with a warming trend for Sunday and Monday. San Joaquin Valley. Coastal Range. Lower...
primewomen.com
11 Awesome Places to Retire on the West Coast
The West Coast is a great place to retire. It offers a variety of warm climates, terrific scenery, and exciting things to do. However, this area of the country is also quite expansive and diverse, and this can make it difficult to pinpoint the best places to retire. This article will make some recommendations to help you narrow down your choices.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings Community Action Organization food distribution service brings community together
More than 50 people turned out for the food distribution pickup at the First Methodist Church in Hanford on Tuesday morning. Included for each customer were boxes of salad, fresh corn, canned tuna, selected fruits, and bottled water. Perishable food that was not picked up at the church was taken to the Soup Kitchen located at.
thesungazette.com
Diocese, city sound alarm over leaning bell tower at St. Mary’s in Visalia
VISALIA – The knell of the bell from the St. Mary’s Catholic Church will no longer toll with the recent demolition of the top two levels of the church’s bell tower. The bell tower of St. Mary’s Church in Visalia is undergoing demolition as of Aug. 5 due to an issue with the shoring, or structure support, of the top two levels of the five-leveled tower, making them weak and unstable. The entirety of the tower itself will not be demolished, according to Chandler Marquez, director of communications for Diocese of Fresno.
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
Downtown Fresno barbershop gives out school supplies
A downtown Fresno barbershop is taking action to make sure local students have everything they need to head back to school.
csufresno.edu
Students and alumni remember late English professor
Fresno State students, staff and faculty are remembering Steve Adisasmito-Smith, a professor from 2003 to 2022, after his death on July 10. He was 57. Adisasmito-Smith passed away in an unexpected accident during a family trip to Hawaii while trying to save a friend’s children from treacherous waters, according to a news release from the English Department.
Fresno Unified families prepare for scorching start to school year
Between preparing for the triple-digit heat and last-minute school supply shopping, it's been a busy Sunday for Fresno Unified parents and students.
Comments / 0