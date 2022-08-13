Read full article on original website
Learn how to make fresh fruit jams and jellies on Cape Cod
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Massachusetts, people are clamoring for the freshness of local fruit. See how family-owned farms cultivate crops throughout the summer for their farm stands.Parlee Farms has been around for 35 years and grows everything from strawberries and blueberries to cherries and peaches. Nourse Farm in Westborough...
Search resumes for missing brother after 4 jump off 'Jaws' bridge on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — The search resumed Tuesday for a missing swimmer who jumped off the "Jaws" bridge on Martha's Vineyard late Sunday night with three other people, including his brother who was missing and later found dead. Officials said four people jumped off the bridge in Edgartown at...
SoulCycle to close several locations, including one in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — Indoor cycling studio SoulCycle is closing about a quarter of its locations across the country, including the one in Dedham, Massachusetts, according to Business Insider. The fitness company will shutter about 20 of its 83 studios, the majority in New York and California. The company's CEO...
Video shows uncontrolled MBTA Red Line train rolling through Braintree station
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Newly obtained surveillance videos show an incident that pushed federal transportation authorities to order the MBTA to immediately discuss safety issues with hundreds of employees. Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on July 25, a two-car train set rolled out of the rail yard, onto the Red Line...
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
Norton, Massachusetts, employee faces charges after making bomb threats to company, police say
NORTON, Mass. — An employee of a Norton, Massachusetts, business is facing charges Tuesday after he allegedly made a bomb threat to the company, police said. Norton police and fire responded at 10:12 a.m. to Pitney Bowes Global Logistics at 15 Leonard St., for a report of a bomb threat made by an employee.
Massachusetts Army National Guard soldiers spend each day with grit and determination
Massachusetts Army National Guard soldiers develop physical prowess and true grit on Joint Base Cape Cod in Bourne. Anthony Everett takes on training like a National Guard member. https://www.massnationalguard.org/
Massachusetts man killed in Providence motorcycle crash, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Providence, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. State police said the crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday on I-95 south near the I-195 interchange. Investigators determined that 58-year-old Michael...
