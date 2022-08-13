Read full article on original website
Biden signs Democrats' $740 billion tax, climate and health care bill into law
President Biden signed into law Tuesday Democrats' $740 billion reconciliation bill. Why it matters: The package, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, includes provisions that increase taxes on large corporations, address climate change and lower prescription drug costs. Biden has emphasized that the bill will help lower the deficit and drive down inflation, though economic models suggest it will affect overall inflation only a little.
McCarthy: Cheney's potential primary defeat a "referendum" on Jan. 6 panel
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Fox News on Monday that Rep. Liz Cheney's Wyoming GOP primary election Tuesday is "going to be a referendum on the Jan. 6 committee." Driving the news: Trump ally McCarthy has endorsed the top challenger of Cheney, vice chair of the select committee...
McEachin refuses to debate election denier
Democratic Rep. Don McEachin says he's refusing debate invitations until his long-shot GOP opponent acknowledges there was no fraud in the 2020 election.Context: McEachin, who represents Richmond and Henrico, clobbered conservative activist Leon Benjamin during the 2020 election, winning by a 24-point margin.But Benjamin refused to concede the election, citing vague claims of voting irregularities.The latest: Benjamin is challenging McEachin again this year, but McEachin says debates are off the table this time around.What he's saying: "My victory — and the significant margin — are facts and facts are not fungible," McEachin wrote in a letter to Benjamin. "Until you accept the results of the 2020 election, concede the 2020 congressional race and acknowledge President Biden's victory, I will make no joint appearance with you."The other side: Benjamin's campaign did not respond to a phone call or email seeking comment on Monday.
House members' shaky political ladder
Service in the House of Representatives is often a springboard for statewide office, but House members who retired this cycle to run for higher office have so far met mixed results. Driving the news: Rep. Kai Kahele (D-Hawaii) finished a distant third in the primary for Hawaii governor on Saturday,...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Trump-backed foe advance to general election
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and her Trump-endorsed rival will both advance to the November general election for U.S. Senate, according to AP. Why it matters: Trump has made unseating Murkowski and other Republican lawmakers who supported his impeachment or conviction over the Jan. 6, 2021 attack a top priority in this year's midterm elections.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Matt Gaetz Sparks Outrage Over Hosting High School Event: 'Absolutely Vile'
The congressman is being investigated in connection with the alleged trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. He's never been charged and has denied all accusations.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Liz Cheney loses GOP primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday became the highest-profile House Republican to lose their primary to a Trump-endorsed challenger after voting to impeach the former president, according to the AP. Why it matters: Trump has made ousting the ten House Republicans who voted for impeachment one of his top priorities...
Cheney after GOP primary loss: "Now the real work begins"
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) gave a defiant concession speech following her Republican primary loss to her Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman in Wyoming on Tuesday night. What she's saying: "Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again," Cheney said. "But it would have required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election. That was a path I could and would not take."
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
House Dems say watchdog stonewalling inquiry into Secret Service texts
Two top House Democrats alleged on Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general has refused to cooperate with, and even hindered, an investigation into deleted U.S. Secret Service messages related to Jan. 6, and called for him to comply with congressional demands. Why it matters: This is not...
Alaska Guaranteed Three More Months of Sarah Palin
The stage is officially set for a MAGA-fueled election season in one of America’s wildest and most politically idiosyncratic states: Alaska.On Tuesday, Alaskans voted in a rare doubleheader election: a primary to set the field for the state’s U.S. House and Senate elections in November, and a special election to fill the rest of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress. That contest’s votes will not be fully counted until late August.Regardless, Donald Trump’s two choices for Alaska’s House and Senate seats are very much alive heading into the heart of election season—allowing the ex-president an opportunity to...
Liz Cheney loses Wyoming primary
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday lost in a primary election she was widely expected to lose after becoming a top target of former President Trump. Why it matters: Trump has made ousting the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment one of his top priorities of the cycle – and Cheney, the vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, was enemy number one.
Liz Cheney braces for a big loss — and plots a new beginning
Rep. Liz Cheney's political reign in Congress is likely coming to a close Tuesday in Wyoming, where polls close at 7pm MT (9pm ET). Why it matters: The former No. 3 House Republican's expected loss to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman underscores how her anti-Trump rhetoric and role as vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee have made her a pariah within her party.
Lindsey Graham must testify in Atlanta 2020 election probe, judge rules
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) must comply with a subpoena and testify before an Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a federal judge ruled Monday. Driving the news: Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in a Monday ruling that she found Graham's arguments "unpersuasive," including that he...
Republicans plot subpoenas tied to Afghanistan withdrawal
Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee are threatening to subpoena the State Department over the Biden administration's flawed withdrawal from Afghanistan in anticipation of taking back the majority in the midterms. Why it matters: Winning the House would give Republicans subpoena power for the first time since the Taliban...
