ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

RI couple films, researches sharks in local waters

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTvCR_0hFTksFY00

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Lauren and Joe Romeiro focus their film and research work on the natural behavior of sharks.

Technology like underwater cameras allows them to make their research non-invasive.

“We don’t really want to disturb them as much as we want to observe them,” Joe Romeiro explained.

Using underwater cameras off the coast of New England, they’ve been able to observe sharks at depths of 3,000 feet.

“They just kind of sit there, they watch everything,” Joe Romeiro added. “We’re able to come back, see what animals were in the area, what they may be doing, and do it tetherlessly.”

Sharks: A deep dive into local research

They research mostly endothermic sharks, which can regulate their own body temperature. Five species out of 500 are endothermic: the porbeagle, the shortfin mako, the longfin mako, the salmon shark, and the great white.

The couple documented their journey to find the elusive porbeagle shark on their YouTube series, Warfish . Their work has also made it to the top of the food chain in shark filming: Shark Week .

But despite having traveled the globe chasing fins, the two say their favorite place for shark research is the Ocean State.

“Out of everywhere in the world, I have to say that this is probably my favorite place for sharks,” Lauren Romeiro said. “You have so many species, I’d even say the best diving.”

In this 12 on 12 : Shark Tagging 401 🦈 Shark Patrol 🦈 ‘The Ferrari of the Ocean’ 🦈 Inside the Belly of the Beast 🦈 Shark Camp 🦈 Shark Quiz 🦈 Track Sharks in Real Time 🦈 Reading & Resources 🦈 Photos

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
GoLocalProv

How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch

It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
BARRINGTON, RI
theshelbyreport.com

Dave’s Fresh Marketplace Remains True To Its Roots

From its humble beginnings as a roadside produce stand in Warwick to 10 grocery store locations across several cities, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace has been serving Rhode Island since 1969. The state’s largest locally owned and operated independent grocery, the company is pleased with the recent reopening of its Dave’s...
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Shark Week#Salmon Shark#Great White Shark#New England#Ocean State
ABC6.com

Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
JOHNSTON, RI
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
PLANetizen

Rhode Island Funding Highway Expansion Despite Poor Road Conditions

Route I-295, looking South to Route 37 overpass bridges. | Rhode Island Department of Transportation / Cranston Canyon Project. “Instead of prioritizing the proper maintenance of Rhode Island’s transportation systems, transportation officials are spending the bulk of their resources on expansion,” writes Charles Marohn in a pointed essay for Strong Towns.
TRAFFIC
WUPE

WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA

Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
OGUNQUIT, ME
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island opens first heavy-duty battery storage system

(WJAR) — Gray lithium batteries fenced in the back of an industrial park in Pascoag are meant to give about five thousand Pascoag Utility District customers some relief. The power supplier in Burrillville created the first heavy-duty battery storage facility in Rhode Island, which increases the power grids reliability when it gets close to its max.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
independentri.com

Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
MassLive.com

Person rescued from boat that caught fire off Block Island, Rhode Island

A person was rescued from a boat that caught fire close to Block Island, Rhode Island on Friday, authorities said. First responders were alerted around noon about the blaze aboard the 38-foot vessel. The engine on the boat caught fire roughly 1.5 miles west of Block Island, and one person was on board, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation offers tour of Pell Bridge reconstruction

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is offering a tour of the Pell Bridge reconstruction project Tuesday. The tour will give an update on the project’s progress, with Department of Transportation director Peter Alviti taking questions on its status. Anyone that is interested in...
TRAFFIC
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy