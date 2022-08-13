RI couple films, researches sharks in local waters

WAKEFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Lauren and Joe Romeiro focus their film and research work on the natural behavior of sharks.

Technology like underwater cameras allows them to make their research non-invasive.

“We don’t really want to disturb them as much as we want to observe them,” Joe Romeiro explained.

Using underwater cameras off the coast of New England, they’ve been able to observe sharks at depths of 3,000 feet.

“They just kind of sit there, they watch everything,” Joe Romeiro added. “We’re able to come back, see what animals were in the area, what they may be doing, and do it tetherlessly.”

They research mostly endothermic sharks, which can regulate their own body temperature. Five species out of 500 are endothermic: the porbeagle, the shortfin mako, the longfin mako, the salmon shark, and the great white.

The couple documented their journey to find the elusive porbeagle shark on their YouTube series, Warfish . Their work has also made it to the top of the food chain in shark filming: Shark Week .

But despite having traveled the globe chasing fins, the two say their favorite place for shark research is the Ocean State.

“Out of everywhere in the world, I have to say that this is probably my favorite place for sharks,” Lauren Romeiro said. “You have so many species, I’d even say the best diving.”

