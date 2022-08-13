Read full article on original website
WCTV
Police: Attempted robbery at First Commerce off Capital Circle, suspect still at large
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say two people were held up at a bank Tuesday evening on the city’s north-west side. It happened just before 7 p.m. at First Commerce Credit Union near the intersection of Capital Circle and West Tharpe Street. The victims were reportedly using the ATM...
TPD investigating two weekend shootings
Two shootings occurred at two different apartment complexes over the weekend.
WCTV
1 person airlifted after car caught on fire on I-10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A crash along I-10 in Tallahassee snarled traffic during rush hour Tuesday afternoon, closing westbound lanes for nearly an hour. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 4:30, near mile marker 200, between the Thomasville Rd. and N. Monroe interchanges. According to FHP, an...
WJHG-TV
Nine jurors selected in Genene Hall trial
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nine Jackson County residents were chosen Monday to sit on the jury in the trial of Genene Hall. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, organized scheme to defraud and forgery. Hall is a former employee of the Jackson County Tax Collectors Office,...
TPD arrests woman linked to July hit and run incident
The city of Tallahassee announced Friday that a woman was arrested in connection to a hit and run incident July 22 at the 1100 block of Thomasville Road.
WALB 10
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
WCTV
TPD arrest suspect in apartment stabbing, victim expected to survive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police arrested a man in connection with a stabbing inside an apartment Friday, according to an agency incident report. TPD arrested 27-year-old Montana Wade the same day they say he entered a home at Camden Place Apartments on West Tharpe Street and stabbed a person with a knife. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition and is expected to recover.
Post-Searchlight
Decatur County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on entering auto cases
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help following a string of entering autos that occurred on Wednesday night in the River Chase neighborhood. According to DCSO Investigator Steve Clark, the department was made aware of the entering auto complaints at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in stabbing incident
One Tallahassee male was hospitalized due to being stabbed in his home early Friday morning, TPD says.
WJHG-TV
Suspect in home invasion arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man involved in a home burglary in Jackson county has been arrested and charged. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials, they received a report on April 16th around 4:55 a.m. of a burglary of a residence on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. When...
WCTV
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
WCTV
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
ecbpublishing.com
Victim Advocacy in Jefferson County
With every crime that is reported in the United States, a case is opened. Some crime cases are closed swiftly, while others may remain open for months or even years without resolution. With every case that is opened, there are innocent lives that have been impacted, sometimes irreparably. Victims or survivors of crimes often are thrown into unfamiliar legal territory, or may be unaware of their rights, and may be uncertain as to how to navigate criminal or court processes. They may be unaware of how to seek emergency services or who they can call during a critical situation in order to receive assistance. Marie Rigdon, the Victim Services Practitioner with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, has been helping victims to find the help they need since June of 2016.
Florida woman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme against ex-husband
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida woman was convicted for her role in a murder-for-hire scheme against her former husband. Gretchen Buselli, 48, of Tallahassee, was found guilty by a federal jury for the use of an interstate commerce facility in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot, and for making a false statement to a federal officer, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
greenepublishing.com
Madison man convicted of trafficking meth
On Thursday, Aug. 5, John Pippin was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine during his trial at the Madison County Courthouse. The illegal substance was discovered after Pippin was pulled over by Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Investigator Eddie Brannon for running a stop sign on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. After...
UPDATE: 1 person dies, another seriously injured in accident in Gadsden Co.
First responders attended to accidents in Gadsden and Leon counties Saturday afternoon.
WCTV
ACLU sues Leon County over bail controversy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing the Leon County Clerk of Courts for enforcing a Florida law that withholds bail money paid on behalf of those under arrest. The lawsuit said that this law violates the Eight Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishments...
ecbpublishing.com
Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County
Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
aclufl.org
ACLU of Florida Sues Leon County Clerk for Exploiting Cash Bail
The implementation of Florida Statute § 903.286(1) violates the Eighth Amendment and financially guts local reform groups like the Tallahassee Bail Fund. TALLAHASSEE, FL – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the Tallahassee Bail Fund against Gwendolyn Marshall, the Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller for Leon County. The lawsuit challenges Clerk Marshall’s enforcement of Florida Statute § 903.286, which improperly confiscates charitable organizations’ money to punish them for helping accused persons access their freedom. This statute violates the Eighth Amendment by allowing clerks to use cash bail to impose criminal penalties on innocent parties, such as bail funds, which deprives them of the money that makes their operation possible.
WCTV
Gadsden County family seeks justice after several of their kids were shot at
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of several kids who’s car was shot at in Gadsden County say they’re tankful they walked away but are still in shock it even happened. The Gadsden County Sheriffs Office says they arrested Jason Ellis for the incident that sent four of the victims to the hospital.
