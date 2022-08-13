Gov. Hochul announces 93% increase in Red Flag applications

Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that, within the past three months, there has been a significant rise in Red Flag, or Extreme Risk Protection Order, applications.

The Red Flag Law went into effect in 2019 in an effort to prevent individuals who posed a threat to themselves or to others from having access to firearms.

From August 2019 to April 2022, over 1,000 ERPOs were reported. Since the shooting at Tops in May, more than 800 ERPOs have been reported.

Governor Hochul issued an executive order just four days after the shooting at Tops instructing the State Police to issue an ERPO whenever there is reasonable suspicion. Less than two months later, that order was extended to all law enforcement agencies and district attorneys.

"My top priority as governor is to keep New Yorkers safe. In the wake of the horrific shooting in my hometown of Buffalo, we took quick and decisive action to get illegal guns off our streets and away from individuals who would use them to harm themselves or others. Now, we see our efforts are working, thanks to the heroic efforts of our partners in law enforcement who are on the front lines in the fight to protect public safety and end the scourge of gun violence."

Governor Hochul

Governor Hochul also announced today a free virtual training for law enforcement on August 24, "Extreme Risk Protection Orders - Overview for Law Enforcement." The program will cover risk behaviors and how to submit and extend an ERPO.