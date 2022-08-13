ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gov. Hochul announces 93% increase in Red Flag applications

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that, within the past three months, there has been a significant rise in Red Flag, or Extreme Risk Protection Order, applications.

The Red Flag Law went into effect in 2019 in an effort to prevent individuals who posed a threat to themselves or to others from having access to firearms.

From August 2019 to April 2022, over 1,000 ERPOs were reported. Since the shooting at Tops in May, more than 800 ERPOs have been reported.

Governor Hochul issued an executive order just four days after the shooting at Tops instructing the State Police to issue an ERPO whenever there is reasonable suspicion. Less than two months later, that order was extended to all law enforcement agencies and district attorneys.

"My top priority as governor is to keep New Yorkers safe. In the wake of the horrific shooting in my hometown of Buffalo, we took quick and decisive action to get illegal guns off our streets and away from individuals who would use them to harm themselves or others. Now, we see our efforts are working, thanks to the heroic efforts of our partners in law enforcement who are on the front lines in the fight to protect public safety and end the scourge of gun violence."
Governor Hochul

Governor Hochul also announced today a free virtual training for law enforcement on August 24, "Extreme Risk Protection Orders - Overview for Law Enforcement." The program will cover risk behaviors and how to submit and extend an ERPO.

Comments / 47

Jay Karb
3d ago

The People's Republic of New York obviously needs dramatic leadership change. Unfortunately we are the definition of Insanity and the Statewide death spiral will probably continue.

Reply(6)
25
Teri Alexander
3d ago

Don’t vote for her. She doesn’t know what she is doing. Instead of helping seniors and low income per she’s supporting illegals by giving them a credit for being in this state.

Reply(2)
16
Sharon Amoia
3d ago

safe?Is she delusional. Get rid of bail reform and stop taking rights away from law abiding citizens.

Reply(2)
51
 

wxxinews.org

Discussing the impact of child care program closures in New York State

More than 3,500 child care programs closed in New York State between January 2020 and July 2022, leaving thousands of kids unable to access the care they need. This is according to a new report from The Children's Agenda. How does this affect families in our area? And what can be done to address the issue? We discuss it with our guests:
EDUCATION
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

