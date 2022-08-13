ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatis Jr. suspended after testing positive for performance-enhancing substance

By KGTV Staff
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

According to the Padres, the suspension is without pay and will last 80 games. The Associated Press reported that Tatis tested positive for Clostebol.

In a statement, Tatis said he took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the substance.

“I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so,” Tatis said.

"I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake,” Tatis added.

Read his full statement below:

The positive test is in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension means the All-Star shortstop won’t be able to play in the majors this year.

Tatis has been on the injured list this season after breaking his left wrist during spring training.

Read the full statement from the Padres below:

We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.

