Effective: 2022-08-17 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Nantucket WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

