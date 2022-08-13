Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-08-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Barnstable; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Suffolk HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Effective: 2022-08-17 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Nantucket WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Barnstable MA and Nantucket MA Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
